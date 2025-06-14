Will Caitlin Clark start today against Liberty? Latest on Fever superstar's WNBA comeback (June 14)

Caitlin Clark is set to make her highly anticipated return on Saturday as the Indiana Fever host the New York Liberty in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup showdown. The star point guard has missed five straight games due to a left quad strain sustained in the Fever’s previous matchup against the Liberty on May 24.

With Clark now healthy, she is will reclaim her spot in the starting lineup. During her absence, veteran guard Sydney Colson filled in as the team’s starting point guard but will now return to her role off the bench.

Clark was a full participant in practice on Friday and head coach Stephanie White confirmed the former Iowa standout is on track to play, barring any last-minute setbacks.

"I felt like today was better than yesterday in terms of just, you know, movement and balance and feeling like she's getting back into rhythm, timing, all of those things," White told reporters. "And, you know, as long as we don't have any regression, she's gonna be ready to roll."

Caitlin Clark has started all 46 games, including playoffs, of her young career with the Indiana Fever and that consistency isn’t about to change now. The franchise has been patiently awaiting the return of their floor general and with her fully recovered, there's no scenario in which she doesn't immediately resume her role in the starting lineup.

Indiana Fever starting lineup vs. New York Liberty

The Indiana Fever are set to return to their original starting lineup following Caitlin Clark’s return from injury. Clark will resume her role at point guard alongside Kelsey Mitchell in the backcourt. Lexie Hull and Natasha Howard will start at forward, while Aliyah Boston will anchor the frontcourt.

Adding to the positive news, star guard Sophie Cunningham has also recovered from her right ankle injury and is slated to make her return on Saturday. The former Phoenix Mercury standout is expected to log meaningful minutes off the bench, with close attention on how she performs after bouncing back from the re-aggravated injury.

