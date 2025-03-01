"Will be played at my wedding": Aliyah Boston picks Ray J classic as she sings with teammates after Unrivaled victory

Aliyah Boston was named "singer of the game" after Vinyl beat Laces on Friday. Vinyl took down its opponents after Dearica Hamby reached the winning score with a free throw.

Ad

After the game, Boston was recorded singing along to Ray J's "One Wish," setting the mood for the rest of the team. Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon also vibed to Boston's little performance. Vinyl shared the video on Instagram, hyping up Boston's act.

"AB did her big one today so it was only right she hop on the mic🎤🎶," Vinyl BC captioned.

Ad

Trending

The Indiana Fever star reshared the post on her Instagram stories, revealing how important the song is in her life.

"This song will be played at my wedding btw," Boston wrote.

Boston's story (image credit: instagram/aliyah.boston)

"One Wish" was the first single from Ray J's third album, "Raydiation," released in July 2005. It has become a classic after nearly 20 years since its release and the impact it still has on the younger generation is undeniable.

Ad

Despite clocking the second-fewest minutes of the night (12), Boston made her presence felt in the paint, grabbing 10 rebounds (nine on defense) while scoring six points, dishing one assist and blocking one shot. Vinyl improved to 5-6 and is third in the Unrivaled standings behind the Lunar Owls (9-1) and Rose BC (6-4).

Coach Teresa Weatherspoon heaps high praise on Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston is about to enter her third WNBA season with the Indiana Fever and she's playing well in the inaugural campaign of Unrivaled. Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon commended the former No. 1 overall pick for putting in the work every day.

Ad

"It's the work she's put in to tory and find her fit...patient with it and super positive," Weatherspoon said, via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. on Friday. "She was just patient. Found her spots... She found her fit and played with a tremendous amount of confidence."

Expand Tweet

In 9.0 minutes, Boston is averaging 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10 games with Vinyl. After winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award in 2023, her 2024 season was tumultuous but played with high confidence, sharing touches with Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback