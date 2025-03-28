Wings star Arike Ogunbowale mocks reports about Paige Bueckers' future plans as UConn star declares for WNBA Draft

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale had a short but direct message to the people who believed Paige Bueckers would opt out of the 2025 WNBA draft, take a sabbatical year or even return to UConn for another season.

Reporter Rebecca Lobo shared a significant update on the guard's future on Friday. Bueckers is set to enter the draft and continue her basketball journey in the WNBA, most likely with the Dallas Wings, who own the No. 1 pick.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Ogunbowale took to X to mock those who didn't believe.

"I thought the plan was to travel the world & make TikToks?!" Ogunbowale tweeted.

Since the Wings won the WNBA draft lottery, Ogunbowale has shown her excitement over the prospect of sharing touches with Bueckers at the highest level. Bueckers' fans weren't ecstatic over that possibility, but Ogunbowale sent a clear message on social media.

"Idk why people don’t realize I never cared 💀 like not to be insensitive but I'm healthy, VERY happy, & get paid to hoop & most importantly extremely blessed by God," Ogunbowale tweeted in November.

She met with Bueckers a couple of times, including their meet-up in the blockbuster matchup between Notre Dame and UConn in December. The Wings All-Star returned to South Bend to watch her alma mater go against Bueckers' team.

Ogunbowale released the video of her time watching Hannah Hidalgo and Co. against the Huskies. This included the moment she dapped up, hugged and exchanged words with Bueckers.

WNBA analyst shoots down notion that Paige Bueckers wouldn't fit with Arike Ogunbowale

NBC Sports analyst Calie Fin disagreed with all the bad narratives surrounding a potential tandem of Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers. Fin addressed the concerns about this potential fit, going against many people.

"I also saw people joking about maybe Arike and Paige not being a good fit. I would argue actually to the contrary," Fin said. "If your issue or concern is that Arike likes to have the ball in her hands too much and that's not going to work for Paige, I assure you it will not be a problem."

Paige Bueckers is playing her senior season with the Huskies and will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament. She's averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 54.2% shooting.

