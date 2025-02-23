WNBA analyst Elle Duncan makes her feelings clear on Caitlin Clark's agent's comments bemoaning pay gap

The WNBA reached new heights in 2024 and one of the reasons behind the league's growing popularity was undoubtedly rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. Fans from around the nation (and the globe) tuned in to see how the Iowa native would fare against some of the top women's players in the world and the Indiana Fever guard did not disappoint, breaking a handful of records in her first year.

Ad

Caitlin Clark was named Time's 2024 Athlete of the Year and has developed into a global icon. Yet her salary remains shockingly low in comparison to other professional athletes around the nation and especially her male counterparts in the NBA. On Monday, Clark's agent Erin Kane spoke to ESPN about the player's $78,066 2025 WNBA salary.

"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," said Kane. "She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more."

Ad

Trending

During Saturday's episode of ESPN's "The Elle Duncan Show," WNBA analyst Elle Duncan touched on the agent's recent comments and found herself agreeing with Kane.

"She's 100% right," said Duncan. "For Iowa alone, they believe that she has generated over $85 million in revenue." (19:22)

"The impact of what she has been able to do in Indiana, in the Fever games, and in the W as a whole. Of course names like her and Angel Reese and this next crop of stars, and the current ones as well. Of course they link themselves to this new $200 million valuation that the W ended up getting," added Duncan. (19:35)

Ad

Ad

Duncan said that while the WNBA has made massive strides over the last few decades, it will take time for the league to catch up to some of the nation's bigger leagues and compete from a salary standpoint.

"It is unfair in many ways. But it is also just the realistic place of where we are at. This is a league that is about 26-27 years old, continuing to grow and we are watching just exponential growth ... but it's still going to take time." (21:08)

Ad

Duncan also mentioned NBA player Paul George as an example of a player who is making a colossal salary. The Philadelphia 76ers player signed a 4 year, $211.5 million deal last year and will earn $49.2 million this season. He has been injured through most of the season and played in 37 games.

In comparison, Caitlin Clark is in the midst of a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract. She earned $76,535 for the 2024 WNBA season.

The WNBA saw an increase in attendance and viewership figures following the arrival of Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark attends a game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center - Photo Credit: Imagn

There was a lot of buzz surrounding Caitlin Clark after the sharpshooter broke the all-time NCAA points record with the Iowa Hawkeyes last year. It was no surprise when the Indiana Fever selected the guard with the first overall pick, and Clark's arrival to the pros has brought with it a sharp rise in attendance and viewership figures.

Ad

A Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever saw record attendance numbers last year. In just their first five home games, the Fever sold 82,857 tickets to surpass their total attendance figure for the previous season. They led the entire league in home attendance with an average of 17,036 fans per game.

Viewership numbers for the league also skyrocketed last year. Before the 2024 season, the league had not seen a game average of over one million viewers since 2008. Last season, 23 games crossed that figure, with the Fever involved in 20 of those games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback