WNBA analyst hails 'sustainable' historic effort from A'Ja Wilson: "She can do it through the WNBA Finals" 

Reigning WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson has continued to impress this season as she and the Las Vegas Aces look to three-peat in the WNBA Finals. On Wednesday, Wilson put up a historic stat line in the Aces' 95-81 win over the Dallas Wings. Over 34 minutes played, Wilson dropped 36 points while hauling down 12 rebounds.

Wilson's dominance didn't stop there, however, on the defensive end of the court she also racked up six steals, becoming the first WNBA player with that stat line. While some analysts and fans have questioned whether or not the reigning WNBA Finals MVP can sustain this level of play, Andraya Carter has no doubts.

On Thursday's installment of ESPN's First Take, the WNBA analyst praised Wilson while indicating that she believes the Aces star can sustain her level of play. While recapping the game she spoke about the remainder of the season, while reminding fans that the Aces are without Chelsea Gray.

Trending

"This is sustainable for A'ja Wilson. This level of play. She can do it through the WNBA finals. She can do it through the playoffs. She's playing this way without the second-best player on the team on the floor in her point guard. She's playing at this level. We haven't even seen what she's going to do."

Expand Tweet

Looking at A'ja Wilson's impressive play this season amid historic Jun. 5 performance against the Dallas Wings

Although A'ja Wilson's play against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday was nothing short of historic, the frontcourt powerhouse has continued to dominate.

While the league is still in the early stages of the season Wilson has been averaging career-highs across the board in scoring, rebounding, blocks, and steals. On the offensive end of the floor, Wilson is averaging 27.9 points per game, up from 22.8ppg last year.

On the defensive end of the floor, A'ja Wilson is averaging a career-high 12.4 rebounds per game to go along with 2.6 blocks per game and 2.0 steals per game. During that time the Aces have jumped out to a 5-2 record that currently sees them sitting in fourth place.

While the WNBA doesn't seed teams for the postseason based on conference rankings, but rather power rankings, the Aces sit in second place in the West. It is important to note that in the case of the first-place Connecticut Sun, or the New York Liberty, for example, both teams have played more games than the Aces.

Given that, while the team currently sits in fourth place, with a couple more games under their belt they could quickly take a jump in the standings.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces will be back in action tomorrow at 7 PM when they face off with the fifth-place Seattle Storm.