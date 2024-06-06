"The best player in the WNBA no debate": Basketball fans marvel at A'ja Wilson's record-breaking performance against Wings 

A'ja Wilson helped lead the Las Vegas Aces to a dominant, 95-81 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night, putting her all-around prowess on show with 36 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.

This marked the first-ever instance of a player recording 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and five+ steals in a WNBA game, and social media was quick to shower praise on the Aces center.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"This is who we watch the WNBA for," wrote one fan.

Wilson hit a remarkable 15-of-22 shots in the first half, building a significant lead for the Aces which they never let slip. Another fan managed to get in a sly dig at rookie Angel Reese, who has been struggling to shoot from the floor:

"A’ja Wilson is who Angel Reese think that she is," another fan said.

A'ja Wilson's anchoring presence in the post allowed her teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young to score 20 and 19 points, respectively, as the Aces bounced back after a 78-74 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

Her dominance on both ends of the court led one fan to proclaim her as the best player in the WNBA and as one of the GOATs:

Expand Tweet

With their victory, the Aces improved to 5-2 for the season and up to fourth in the Western Conference.

A'ja Wilson's case to be the face of the league

With the recent influx of star power in the WNBA, many debates have been had about who the face of the league is. While Caitlin Clark has stolen the headlines, Wilson is arguably still the league's preeminent talent, having been the league MVP twice along with two titles to show for.

Draymond Green recently shouted her out as "The American Dream" and the "best thing since sliced bread".

Expand Tweet

WNBA fans echoed his sentiment following her historic showing:

"A'ja Wilson definitely needs to be that Number One Superstar in The WNBA," one fan contended.

Another fan pointed out her similarity to NBA superstar Nikola Jokic:

"Nikola Jokić is the best player in the NBA, but he’s not the most marketable as much as I wish he was. Same thing here. They are entirely separate beasts that only sometimes overlap."

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm next on Friday.