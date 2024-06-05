WNBA fans left livid as Angel Reese gets second tech overturned vs Liberty: "As they should because the ref was an blithering idiot"

Angel Reese has surely made a lot of fans early in her WNBA career. Those fans, however, were left flabbergasted after the Chicago Sky forward was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Sky’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

A day after the loss, the WNBA announced that it overturned the second technical foul called on Reese that threw her out of the game with just over two minutes left.

The incident started when Reese talked to an official following a common foul call. The referee then blew his whistle and ejected her. It was unclear what was said between Reese and the referee.

However, for some fans, the damage was done, as they went to social media to react to the former Maryland and LSU product’s controversy.

“As they should because the ref was a blitering idiot,” one fan tweeted.

“It seemed petty. Glad they did,” another fan posted.

“Should have never happened in the first place,” one fan wrote.

Some suggested that the referee should be punished, as they hope to have better officiating for the rest of the season.

“Does the ref get suspended now who ejected her?” one fan asked.

“They need rescind that ref. Ruined the game over nothing,” another suggested.

“The league clearly needs to better train their officiants,” one fan tweeted.

Rescinding the technical foul meant that Reese has only one technical foul on record this season and will not have to pay a $200 fine.

Angel Reese thanks Lonzo Ball after offering to pay possible fine

After Angel Reese was assessed her second technical foul on Wednesday, fellow Chicago star Lonzo Ball offered to pay the Sky’s rookie’s potential fine from the incident.

"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)" Lonzo Ball posted.

Reese then expressed her gratitude to the injured Bulls star as she responded to the tweet shortly after it was posted:

"Appreciate you gang!"

Reese was slapped with a $1,000 fine earlier this week after missing the postgame interview session after the Sky’s 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday.