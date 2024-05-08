WNBA green lights usage of charter flights after initially applying $500k fine on Liberty citing safety concerns

The WNBA is undergoing significant changes ahead of the 2024 season. With notable growth in recent years and the addition of Caitlin Clark to the competition, the league is working hard to enhance the well-being of its players both on and off the court.

That said, the league has announced funding for teams to start chartered travel for all regular-season games. The new change will kick in this season, with the league investing $50 million over the next two years to improve its players' safety. As per Teresa Walker of AP:

"Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a meeting with sports editors that the league will launch a charter program “as soon as we can get planes in places.” She said it’s projected to cost around $25 million per year for the next two seasons.

"That means no more long security lines, bodyguards in public spaces, cramped legroom or layovers for the professional athletes who have been lobbying for better travel long before Caitlin Clark’s celebrity brought newfound interest to the league."

After several years of struggles with commercial flights, the WNBA has taken the step to address the issue and provide a benefit long enjoyed by the NBA.

The WNBA previously had a rule against chartering flights, as not every team in the league could afford them. This created a competitive advantage for certain owners, leading the commissioner to acknowledge the need for financial growth so that every team could access the same benefits.

The WNBA previously fined a team for using chartered travel

Back in 2022, Howard Megdal of Sports Illustrated uncovered that the New York Liberty had repeatedly violated CBA rules by buying charter flights. Initially, the WNBA attempted to levy a $1 million fine against the New York Liberty. However, after an appeal, they ultimately paid half of that amount, $500,000.

Ever since the WNBA was founded in 1997, it has traveled mostly via commercial air. However, this has led to uncomfortable situations for many players, such as Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, who was harassed by a person at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last season, per ESPN.

There is hope that the funding for chartered flights will improve player safety and deter unwanted individuals away from the athletes.