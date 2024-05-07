In Photos: Sabrina Ionescu and her New York Liberty teammates unveil 'Sea Foam' threads for 2024 WNBA season

The 2024 WNBA season is fast approaching, and Sabrina Ionescu along with her New York Liberty teammates are looking to capture a championship in style. The new colors of the team featuring the 'Sea Foam' jerseys just hit the internet showing a different look and flavor.

The Liberty finished second in the 2023 regular season standings and eventually lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals in four games.

This season, the Liberty are looking to make a few changes by solving their depth. The burden will be heavy on stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart to deliver the franchise's first-ever championship.

The New York Liberty are opening their season on the road against the Washington Mystics on May 14. The game tips off inside the Entertainment & Sports Arena starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sabrina Ionescu speaks out on the WNBA coverage issues

The WNBA has a prime chance to market women's basketball with the incoming popularity of rookies like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. However, basketball fans are airing their disappointment that the preseason games are not live-streamed on WNBA League Pass.

This eventually reached Sabrina Ionescu, who sympathized with fans on how the league handled the streaming issues.

“I mean, it sucks. I think representation of every team is important," said Ionescu on the Liberty media day. "Hopefully, the league can fix that because I think they dropped the ball on that part and hopefully they have a great explanation as to why that wasn’t televised. But hats off to the person that just figured it out.”

Ionescu is entering her fifth year in the WNBA after coming close to winning a championship last season. She averaged 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

While missing on her first league title, Ionescu uplifted women's basketball in her own right, having her Nike Sabrina 1's hitting the market. She also competed against Steph Curry on a three-point shootout during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana.