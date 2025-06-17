WNBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Paige Bueckers surges up the list, Hailey Van Lith impresses free-falling Sky & more (Week 5)

Five weeks into the 2025 WNBA season, Paige Bueckers finds herself in the driver's seat of the Rookie of the Year Award race. The former UConn superstar has shown fans that her dominance in college could translate into the pros with ease. However, she is not the only first-year player to hold their own against the physicality the WNBA is known for.

This year's rookie class will be defined by Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. Outside of that trio, rookies around the league have struggled to find consistency, either because of the lack of opportunity or an inability to string together good games. However, the emergence of Hailey Van Lith for the Chicago Sky might see her enter the conversation for the top rookie in the league soon.

Here are our WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after the fifth week of the season, with Bueckers back in the lead and a newcomer on the list.

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Bueckers missed almost two weeks of play thanks to a concussion and illness. However, she didn't miss a beat in her return, scoring a career-high 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury. The No. 1 overall pick has emerged as the Dallas Wings' leader this season, leading the team in almost every statistic. All she needs to do know is figure out how to turn her performances into wins.

#2 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Citron continues to be one of the quieter rookies in her class despite averaging double-digit scoring. However, her mastery of her position should not be overlooked. Rookie guards often require more time to adjust to the WNBA, but the former Notre Dame wing has remained efficient from the field, thriving alongside Brittney Sykes in Washington.

#3 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

A tough game against Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner has Iriafen slipping to the third spot this week. However, her performance revealed a major weakness in her game. The rookie forward continues to be efficient from the field, but Griner's length threw her off. If Mystics opponents continue to put their centers on Iriafen, she could become less effective around the basket and rely on her jumper.

#4 Hailey Van Lith (Chicago Sky)

Van Lith entered her rookie season as a dark horse to win the Rookie of the Year Award. However, she sat behind Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse on the Sky's depth chart. However, Vandersloot's injury gave the rookie guard the minutes she needs to make an impact. If her 16-point performance against the Connecticut Sun is a sign of what is to come, Van Lith could make up ground on Bueckers quickly.

#5 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

Salaun has not played in Valkyries game since June 9, when she had 21 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. Golden State announced that their rookie is heading overseas to represent France in Eurobasket. She, along with Valkyries teammates Julie Vanloo and Cecilia Zandalasini could miss games until June 29. Salaun's absence will hurt the team, robbing them of a top scorer.

