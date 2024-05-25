“Women’s basketball ALWAYS”- Paige Bueckers picks Fever-Sparks clash featuring former rivals amid WCF Game 2

With Caitlin Clark enjoying massive popularity after entering the WNBA, fans have already started discussing Paige Bueckers and her possibility of being the next big thing in the league. However, the UConn Huskies star doesn't pay any heed to these speculations and was seen enjoying Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Paige tweeted Naz Reid's name on her official X account after which a follower retweeted her post, asking her if she did not care about women's basketball. However, the UConn star shortly cleared up any doubts as she reposted the question with an image of her watching the Fever vs Sparks alongside the Mavs vs Wolves game. She accompanied the image with a caption saying:

"Women’s basketball ALWAYS."

The Uconn star's actions prove that she is a big fan of basketball in general but as a female athlete herself she doesn't miss a chance to give the WNBA representation.

UConn star Paige Bueckers posts photos of cruise ship vacation

On Friday, Paige Bueckers posted some photos on Instagram from her cruise ship vacation, where the UConn star shared her fashion sense with her followers. The 22-year-old already has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and is expected to go pro next season.

When the 2024 WNBA draft approached, Paige Bueckers faced a difficult decision to either declare for the draft along with her peers or spend another year playing college basketball. The UConn star chose the latter option and is currently spending time enjoying her vacation while her former peers are amid the WNBA season.

Bueckers is expected to be the number-one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft after she decided to play another year of collegiate basketball. The University of Connecticut basketball team leader is a Naismith Award winner as a freshman.

Although she missed the half of 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons due to an injury her stats are still great and she would be a great addition to any team in the WNBA. She has a career average of 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists and is a 42.5% shooter from downtown. She will be a much-desired player and possibly the next big star of the league.