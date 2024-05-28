"Women’s basketball's fluke run has now come to an end" - WNBA fans frown upon $2 tickets for Caitlin Clark vs Cameron Brink showdown

Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink will clash again tonight when the Indiana Fever host the LA Sparks. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the venue for the second duel of the season between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The third week of the season is kicking off tonight, but for some fans, it seems like the new hype around the league is part of the past. X/Twitter account "Legion Hoops" shared the get-in prices for the Fever vs Spark game, with a shockingly low price point of $2.

More fans reacted the same way, making assumptions about the real meaning behind this. It didn't take long to see people claiming the interest in the league is dead and that it was all a temporary fluke.

One fan claimed the 'fluke run' came to an end.

"Wnba is going back to what it used to be. Women’s basketball's fluke run has now come to an end," this person wrote.

One fan went on to say that Clark's colleague couldn't extend the hype by rallying behind her, which cost the league a lot of attention.

"Hypes dying down. I think the WNBA and its players failed to rally around Caitlin and it turned off the viewers," another fan claimed.

Some fans wondered if the Caitlin Clark effect died or if the interest in Indiana dropped, given the price of future games.

A couple of fans were more pessimistic and predicted that prices would keep going lower as the season unfolded.

"Ah yes. The universe is healing itself. They’ll be $0.02 by this time next year," one fan said.

"This will slowly become the norm," another person claimed.

It's unclear why so many people are convinced that low prices mean the interest in Clark has dropped. There must be other factors to consider here, like the fact that the Fever isn't a competitive team; watching Clark isn't new anymore, and even the fact that the Pacers have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Still, Clark keeps improving with her team and recent games have been major proof of that. Perhaps things are different in Indy, but in other cities, she remains a marquee name.

19K fans went to see Caitlin Clark at Crypto.com Arena last week

Clark and Brink clashed for the first time in their WNBA career last week at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The venue was packed to see this duel, with 19,000 fans seeing the young star leading her team to the first win of the season with a hard-fought 78-73 result.

Clark nearly recorded a triple-double (11, 10, 8), proving that she's finding her rhythm and impacting the game in more than one way.