Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks 2024 WNBA Game? Date, time and streaming options 

After a day's break, the WNBA will once again take center stage with three thrilling games scheduled for Tuesday. One of the games will feature Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever going up against Cameron Brink's Los Angeles Sparks for the second time this season.

The Indiana Fever are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, with just one win in seven games. In their last outing, the Fever suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, losing by 19 points.

The Los Angeles Sparks are also having a challenging start to their season. The "Tinseltown" franchise has managed just one win in five outings and currently sits bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Sparks will enter the game against the Fever on the back of a heartbreaking one-point defeat to the Dallas Wings.

When the Fever and the Sparks squared off against each other on May 25, Caitlin Clark's team secured a 78-73 win over Cameron Brink's side.

As tip-off of their next game fast approaches, here's a closer look into the key streaming details and how fans can catch these two top draft picks of the 2024 WNBA class in action.

When and where to watch Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks?

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET)

Game Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Tickets: Fans can get tickets for the game on Ticketmaster.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks?

WNBA and basketball fans can watch the game between the Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks in various ways on TV. In addition to the WNBA League Pass Channel, viewers can watch the game on NBA TV and BSIN.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks live streaming details

Apart from options like the WNBA League Pass, NBA TV and BSIN, fans can also stream it on Fubo.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks injury report

With the Indiana Fever versus LA Sparks game less than 24 hours away, the team's injury reports have been released.

For the Indiana Fever, Damiris Dantas will miss the game as she is expected to be sidelined for several weeks due to a lingering knee injury.

For the LA Sparks, Layshia Clarendon played just seven minutes in the team's previous match against the Dallas Wings. The LA point guard missed the entire second half with a head injury and will be unavailable for the game on Tuesday.