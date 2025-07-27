  • home icon
  "Would give her 12 games to get her lungs back": Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark's tentative injury comeback date reportedly revealed

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 27, 2025 01:54 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
"Would give her 12 games to get her lungs back": Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark's tentative injury comeback date reportedly revealed. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark is currently dealing with her third significant injury of the 2025 WNBA season. The Indiana Fever star suffered a right groin injury just before the All-Star break, forcing her to sit out the All-Star Game in Indianapolis. The team has not provided an official timeline for her return.

However, ESPN recently reported a tentative comeback date for the two-time All-Star. According to their update, Clark is expected to return on August 12. If that timeline holds, she would miss seven more games but have 12 remaining in the regular season to prepare for the playoffs.

The report quickly stirred social media, with WNBA and Fever fans flooding timelines with passionate reactions. As anticipation builds, it’s clear fans are eager to see their superstar back on the court.

"That would give her 12 games to get her lungs back, find a rhythm going into playoffs. It's also an ESPN game, so they wish," a fan said.
Stephanie White offers latest update on Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever are set to square off against the Chicago Sky in a highly anticipated regular season showdown on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, head coach Stephanie White addressed the lingering uncertainty surrounding Caitlin Clark’s status, confirming that the team does not expect the star guard to return anytime soon.

"Just the mindset of our group, to know that we've got what we've got," White said. "To continue to grow and connect in those ways."

Clark has already missed 12 of the Fever’s 25 games this season. Despite her extended absences, the Indiana-based franchise has managed to stay competitive, maintaining a record above .500. White’s squad currently sits sixth in the league and third in the Eastern Conference with a 13-12 record.

Atishay Jain

Edited by Atishay Jain
