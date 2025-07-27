"Would give her 12 games to get her lungs back": Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark's tentative injury comeback date reportedly revealed

Caitlin Clark is currently dealing with her third significant injury of the 2025 WNBA season. The Indiana Fever star suffered a right groin injury just before the All-Star break, forcing her to sit out the All-Star Game in Indianapolis. The team has not provided an official timeline for her return.However, ESPN recently reported a tentative comeback date for the two-time All-Star. According to their update, Clark is expected to return on August 12. If that timeline holds, she would miss seven more games but have 12 remaining in the regular season to prepare for the playoffs.The report quickly stirred social media, with WNBA and Fever fans flooding timelines with passionate reactions. As anticipation builds, it’s clear fans are eager to see their superstar back on the court.&quot;That would give her 12 games to get her lungs back, find a rhythm going into playoffs. It's also an ESPN game, so they wish,&quot; a fan said.WNBA Louvre @WNBAlouvreLINKThat would give her 12 games to get her lungs back, find a rhythm going into playoffs. It's also an ESPN game, so they wish 😂Another said:💛🖤Med City Iowa Club🖤💛 @KinnickNorth23LINKThey've got her listed as out until at least August 12th. That's 7 more games until then. ...and 12 games to play after that date. As long as the Fever remain on pace to make the playoffs, I can't see her playing.A fan commented:drew nunnally @drew_nunnallyLINKMy personal guess would be with about 6 games to play in season if we are making the playoffs. If we arent making playoffs I dont think shes back this year, Just my opinionAnother commented:Brandon Lasowski @BrandonLasowskiLINKESPN has historically had the worst accuracy on injury reports for NBA players. I assume it is only worse in the WNBA. With that said Clark will be out for a while though based on the way the Fever have been discussing it so that isn’t a horrible guesstimate on their part.A user wrote:Lucky777 @novakia68LINKI hope so. This is the game I have tickets for, would be awesome to see her play, but at the same time if she doesn’t, it’ll be just as awesome just to see her! Looking forward to watching all the players, it’ll still be a good time imo..🫶🏼🙏🏻Another wrote:kpabasketballfan @katieary80LINKIt’s a place holder in a sense. It doesn’t mean that’s her actual return date. She could say she wants to play tomorrow. Should could say she wants to play against Phoenix. It’s up to CC.Stephanie White offers latest update on Caitlin ClarkThe Indiana Fever are set to square off against the Chicago Sky in a highly anticipated regular season showdown on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, head coach Stephanie White addressed the lingering uncertainty surrounding Caitlin Clark’s status, confirming that the team does not expect the star guard to return anytime soon.&quot;Just the mindset of our group, to know that we've got what we've got,&quot; White said. &quot;To continue to grow and connect in those ways.&quot;Clark has already missed 12 of the Fever’s 25 games this season. Despite her extended absences, the Indiana-based franchise has managed to stay competitive, maintaining a record above .500. White’s squad currently sits sixth in the league and third in the Eastern Conference with a 13-12 record.