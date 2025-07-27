  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "To review ref calls from 3 different angles": WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's room having 3 different-sized TVs

"To review ref calls from 3 different angles": WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's room having 3 different-sized TVs

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 27, 2025 00:39 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Caitlin Clark having three different-sized TVs in her room [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark having three different-sized TVs in her room. On Saturday, the Indiana Fever star made a collaboration post on her Instagram story, revealing three different-sized TV screens alongside each other.

Ad

The center TV, the biggest one of the three, had Adam Sandler's latest release, "Happy Gilmore 2," playing on Netflix. The TV on the right side was on, while the TV on the left was switched off.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Clark's three-screen setup in her room drew hilarious reactions from fans. A fan wrote that Clark must be reviewing refs through those TVs.

"Must be to review ref calls from 3 different angles 😜😂🤭👍."
Ad

Another fan hilariously took a shot at the WNBA's tight scheduling.

"Because the WNBA sometimes has 4 matches on at the same time lolll."
Ad

One fan sided with the Indiana Fever star and said that it was normal among sports fans.

"You don’t understand die hard sports fans if u don’t have at least 2-3 different games on watch."
Ad

A fan called it "diabolical" for Caitlin Clark to have different-sized TVs.

PLEASE! Why aren’t the 2 at the ends the same size?!? I could forgive her then but this is diabolical! Like Best Buy please fix this 😭
Ad

A fan called out the sponsors in the post to get Clark new TVs.

"Best Buy need to hook her up with that 4 for 4 and sink them h**s up 💯."
Ad

One of the fans commented that Clark was watching her friend Kate Martin.

"CC tuned into Happy Gilmore and watching her bestie and the Valks on the other screen 🥹."
Ad

A fan predicted Caitlin Clark to have smashed her TVs in the past.

"If CC doesn't have 50 smashed TVs in the garage, I don't know her at all," the fan wrote.
Ad

ESPN lists Caitlin Clark's estimated date of return from injury

Caitlin Clark's much-anticipated sophomore season has been thwarted by a series of injuries. Clark's absence due to quad and groin injuries has had a big impact on her team's results. Moreover, she also missed the Commissioner's Cup and the All-Star Game due to her groin injury.

After Clark went down with her second groin injury, there was already a fear flying around that she would miss a significant time. The Fever later released a statement stating that there was no timeline for her return, citing her long-term health being a priority.

Ad
"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being," the statement read. "There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available."
Ad

However, on Saturday, Caitlin Clark fans received some encouraging news. According to ESPN's injury report, the Fever star was expected to return on August 12.

The Fever are 13-12 on the season, No. 6 in the league, as the playoffs get closer.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications