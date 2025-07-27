"To review ref calls from 3 different angles": WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's room having 3 different-sized TVs

NBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark having three different-sized TVs in her room. On Saturday, the Indiana Fever star made a collaboration post on her Instagram story, revealing three different-sized TV screens alongside each other.The center TV, the biggest one of the three, had Adam Sandler's latest release, &quot;Happy Gilmore 2,&quot; playing on Netflix. The TV on the right side was on, while the TV on the left was switched off.Clark's three-screen setup in her room drew hilarious reactions from fans. A fan wrote that Clark must be reviewing refs through those TVs.&quot;Must be to review ref calls from 3 different angles 😜😂🤭👍.&quot;Chansi@HelpChat @HCOline4ULINKMust be to review ref calls from 3 different angles 😜😂🤭👍Another fan hilariously took a shot at the WNBA's tight scheduling.&quot;Because the WNBA sometimes has 4 matches on at the same time lolll.&quot;T 🧩 @bagelledLINKBecause the WNBA sometimes has 4 matches on at the same time lolllOne fan sided with the Indiana Fever star and said that it was normal among sports fans.&quot;You don’t understand die hard sports fans if u don’t have at least 2-3 different games on watch.&quot;Curtis @CurtIsn9neohsixLINKYou don’t understand die hard sports fans if u don’t have at least 2-3 different games on watchA fan called it &quot;diabolical&quot; for Caitlin Clark to have different-sized TVs.PLEASE! Why aren’t the 2 at the ends the same size?!? I could forgive her then but this is diabolical! Like Best Buy please fix this 😭Melissa🌻 @MsmelissaireneLINKPLEASE! Why aren’t the 2 at the ends the same size?!? I could forgive her then but this is diabolical! Like Best Buy please fix this 😭A fan called out the sponsors in the post to get Clark new TVs.&quot;Best Buy need to hook her up with that 4 for 4 and sink them h**s up 💯.&quot;Midwest Madness 𝕏 @MidwestMadDogLINKBest Buy need to hook her up with that 4 for 4 and sink them hoes up 💯One of the fans commented that Clark was watching her friend Kate Martin.&quot;CC tuned into Happy Gilmore and watching her bestie and the Valks on the other screen 🥹.&quot;ceeeelllzzzzz @cillughhLINKCC tuned into Happy Gilmore and watching her bestie and the Valks on the other screen 🥹A fan predicted Caitlin Clark to have smashed her TVs in the past.&quot;If CC doesn't have 50 smashed TVs in the garage, I don't know her at all,&quot; the fan wrote.Harrylicious @harrytringhLINKIf CC doesn't have 50 smashed TVs in the garage, I don't know her at all.ESPN lists Caitlin Clark's estimated date of return from injuryCaitlin Clark's much-anticipated sophomore season has been thwarted by a series of injuries. Clark's absence due to quad and groin injuries has had a big impact on her team's results. Moreover, she also missed the Commissioner's Cup and the All-Star Game due to her groin injury.After Clark went down with her second groin injury, there was already a fear flying around that she would miss a significant time. The Fever later released a statement stating that there was no timeline for her return, citing her long-term health being a priority.&quot;Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being,&quot; the statement read. &quot;There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available.&quot;However, on Saturday, Caitlin Clark fans received some encouraging news. According to ESPN's injury report, the Fever star was expected to return on August 12.The Fever are 13-12 on the season, No. 6 in the league, as the playoffs get closer.