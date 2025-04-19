WWE star Seth Rollins lauds Caitlin Clark's 'Jordanesque' effect on WNBA crediting her for spark around Paige Bueckers & Angel Reese

WWE superstar Seth Rollins had nothing but good things to say about Caitlin Clark as she prepares to face her second WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. After being one vote away from becoming the first unanimous Rookie of the Year recipient, Clark has different goals in mind, especially at the top of the league.
On Saturday, "Outta Pocket with RGIII" shared a clip on X featuring Rollins, who will clash against Roman Reigns and CM Punk on the first night of WrestleMania 41, talking with former NFL star Robert Griffin III and his wife Grete Griffin about Clark's impact on the game.
Rollins compared it to the impact Michael Jordan had during the 1980s and 1990s in the NBA.
"I love Caitlin Clark," Rollins said. "I love her, I don't wanna get blasphemous here, but it's Jordanesque. She's changed the game, she's so unassuming, you know, you look at her, you don't think anything. You don't think she's a star, you don't think she's balling out on everybody and she does.
"To see what she's done for women's sports, the WNBA specifically, but just women's sports in general."
Furthermore, he noted the discussions that resulted in Clark entering the league. Rollins said that the conversation surrounding her, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese as the catalysts to the league's peak in popularity is also beneficial, and admitting that while it wasn't all positive, it's helping the competition.
The Caitlin Clark effect is undeniable, and one can only imagine how high viewership and attendance numbers will be in 2025.
Colin Cowherd blasts TIME magazine over Caitlin Clark snub
Veteran analyst Colin Cowherd defended Caitlin Clark's impact on the game during Friday's episode of "The Herd," as shared on X. The FOX Sports analyst went off on TIME magazine after Clark was snubbed from their list of the 100 most influential people of 2025.
"TIME magazine is telling me she went from Athlete of the Year in America in December and by April, she's less influential than Breanna Stewart. I'm not gonna buy that argument.
"Play the hits! You think folks upstairs in baseball coverage go, 'We've done a lot of Aaron Judge, [Shohei] Ohtani, Juan Soto. Anybody checked the Mariners' schedule lately? Can we squeeze them in? That's never been a discussion."
Although she hardly ever does or says things that put her in the spotlight, the Fever Star remains a major source of news and controversies.