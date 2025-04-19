WWE star Seth Rollins lauds Caitlin Clark's 'Jordanesque' effect on WNBA crediting her for spark around Paige Bueckers & Angel Reese

WWE superstar Seth Rollins had nothing but good things to say about Caitlin Clark as she prepares to face her second WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. After being one vote away from becoming the first unanimous Rookie of the Year recipient, Clark has different goals in mind, especially at the top of the league.

Ad

On Saturday, "Outta Pocket with RGIII" shared a clip on X featuring Rollins, who will clash against Roman Reigns and CM Punk on the first night of WrestleMania 41, talking with former NFL star Robert Griffin III and his wife Grete Griffin about Clark's impact on the game.

Rollins compared it to the impact Michael Jordan had during the 1980s and 1990s in the NBA.

"I love Caitlin Clark," Rollins said. "I love her, I don't wanna get blasphemous here, but it's Jordanesque. She's changed the game, she's so unassuming, you know, you look at her, you don't think anything. You don't think she's a star, you don't think she's balling out on everybody and she does.

Ad

Trending

"To see what she's done for women's sports, the WNBA specifically, but just women's sports in general."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, he noted the discussions that resulted in Clark entering the league. Rollins said that the conversation surrounding her, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese as the catalysts to the league's peak in popularity is also beneficial, and admitting that while it wasn't all positive, it's helping the competition.

The Caitlin Clark effect is undeniable, and one can only imagine how high viewership and attendance numbers will be in 2025.

Colin Cowherd blasts TIME magazine over Caitlin Clark snub

Veteran analyst Colin Cowherd defended Caitlin Clark's impact on the game during Friday's episode of "The Herd," as shared on X. The FOX Sports analyst went off on TIME magazine after Clark was snubbed from their list of the 100 most influential people of 2025.

Ad

"TIME magazine is telling me she went from Athlete of the Year in America in December and by April, she's less influential than Breanna Stewart. I'm not gonna buy that argument.

"Play the hits! You think folks upstairs in baseball coverage go, 'We've done a lot of Aaron Judge, [Shohei] Ohtani, Juan Soto. Anybody checked the Mariners' schedule lately? Can we squeeze them in? That's never been a discussion."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Although she hardly ever does or says things that put her in the spotlight, the Fever Star remains a major source of news and controversies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More