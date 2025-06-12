"Y’all are just so damn delusional": A'ja Wilson’s friend goes off on Caitlin Clark stans for discrediting Angel Reese

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are two of the best young players in the WNBA. However, their rivalry has entered a new dimension this season, especially off the basketball court between their respective fan bases. On Tuesday, A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, called out Clark fans for looking down on Reese.

The controversial social media figure alleged that the reason why Angel Reese stans put her up with top black athletes, is because Caitlin Clark fans do just the same with the Fever star. Wilson's friend wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The way CC stans use her against legendary athletes is the exact same way AR stans use her against more acclaimed black athletes. It's not their fault, y'all are just so damn delusional"

McManus's latest remarks stem from the comparisons of Clark to legendary players like NBA superstar Stephen Curry and even basketball greats like Michael Jordan. On the other hand, Reese has been compared to NBA legend Allen Iverson and former player Dennis Rodman, among others.

Interestingly, despite the opinions from both fan bases, the rivalry between Clark and Reese on the court has often been likened to that of basketball greats Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

WNBA legend speaks out on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese comparisons: "It's like apples and oranges"

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark reached a new high this year after Clark committed a flagrant 1 foul on Reese during the Fever-Sky 2025 season opener on May 17. As a result, the incident increased the long-standing comparisons between them.

However, WNBA legend Candace Parker believes both players are in different classes of their own. During an interview with Jemele Hill on the "Spolitics" podcast, Parker was asked what she thinks about the Clark-Reese rivalry.

"I just think that it's like comparing apples and oranges," Parker said. (Timestamp: 26:29) Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it's like, what are we doing? At least, they like doing the like, Magic and the Bird comparison. Well, they played similar positions, like Bird wasn't a point guard, but he played the guard position. Like, they at least kind of match up.

"Like, what are we doing? So, I'm not falling into that. I'm not into the comparison. I think there are a number of things that Angel can improve on, will improve on in the situation that she's in, and I think Caitlin Clark has done that even in her first year in terms of you know, being able to be that floor general."

Although Clark is currently sidelined this season with a quadriceps injury, she led the Indiana Fever to a blowout win over Reese's Chicago Sky when the duo faced each other last month.

