"Y'all sick in the head": Marina Mabrey's teammate keeps it a buck on controversial Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham dustup

In just her second game back from injury, Caitlin Clark finds herself in headlines after an in-game scuffle against the Connecticut Sun. As the dust starts to settle from the altercation, one player sounded off on WNBA fans for their thoughts on how things transpired.

The whole ordeal began when Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye while going for the ball. She then turned around to approach the Sun guard, but the two were separated by nearby players. In the midst of all this, Marina Mabrey came from behind and bumped Clark from behind.

Later in the game, Sophie Cunningham responded to how the sun treated Caitlin Clark. While Sheldon was going for a fastbreak layup, she wrapped her up and sent her crashing to the floor. This resulted in a scrum between both teams that multiple officials needed to break up.

While live on social media with Mabrey, Saniya Rivers chimed in on what unfolded in Tuesday's matchup. She did not hold back her true feelings to fan's reactions to Cunningham's retaliation.

"You taking a layup thinking s*** sweet and somebody come for your neck," Rivers said. "What are we talking about? Just know y'all are delusional. Y'all are sick in the head."

Following these in-game fights, the WNBA decided not to hand out any fines or suspensions on either side. However, the initial foul on Clark was upgraded to a Flagrant 2.

Analyst makes NBA comparison to Caitlin Clark following scuffle

Situations like this are nothing new for Caitlin Clark, as it's something she's dealt with since she first entered the pros. Following her latest in-game altercation, one analyst compared her to an all-time great in the NBA.

Due to her style of play, Steph Curry has always been a name thrown around when talking about Clark. The two are drawing parallels again following Tuesday's antics against the Connecticut Sun. While speaking with Chris Mannix on his "Open Floor" podcast, Rachel Nichols compared her treatment to how opposing defenses contain the Golden State Warriors star.

"I mean, that is basically the game plan against Steph Curry is just try to out-physical him and beat him up a little bit because, of course, you can’t match the skill level," Nichols said. "I think the W is sort of taking a page from that. But, so far, she’s been able to handle everything that’s been thrown at her. I don’t really worry about her toughness. She might be her own enforcer.”

Seeing that this has been a recurring theme over the past two years, being hit with cheap shot fouls is something Caitlin Clark is just going to have to adapt to in the WNBA.

