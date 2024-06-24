"You Could Be A Supermodel": WWE legend Ric Flair drops subtle comparison of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to basketball gods

WWE legend Ric Flair on Sunday joined millions in admiring the talent of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The two WNBA rookies again took centerstage when Chicago Sky hosted Indiana Fever in a marquee game on Sunday. Ric Flair was mesmerized after watching the battle between Reese and Clark in Sky's thrilling 88-87 win over the Fever.

Ric Flair has been closely associated with basketball for a long time. The 75-year-old has been spotted sitting courtside during NBA games several times.

After watching a gripping duel between Reese and Clark on Sunday, Ric Flair subtly compared the excitement of watching these two rookie sensations to the thrill of witnessing "basketball gods" like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"As Someone Who Enjoys The @NBA, @KingJames, Michael Jordan, Wilt, Magic, etc. I’m Sitting Here Enjoying The Competition Between @CaitlinClark22 and @Reese10Angel. I’m Enjoying This Just As The World Is More Than The NBA," Ric Flair said in tweet.

The introduction of Reese and Clark in the WNBA has done wonders for the league and women's basketball. The popularity has sky-rocketed and the viewership has scaled to an all-time high.

Flair admitted to being captivated by the two first-year WNBA athletes. The WWE legend heaped praise on Reese, comparing her to a "supermodel" while lavishing Clark with "the world is yours" remark.

"Angel, You Could Be A Supermodel, But You Choose To Play Basketball. And Caitlin, The World Is Yours! You Both Are So Special As Are All The Women In The @WNBA. Congratulations For Stealing The Show, Stealing My Attention, And I’m Sure So Many People Around The World’s Attention! So Proud Of You Both And All You Women!" he added.

The 3rd chapter of Clark vs. Reese rivalry

Hoops fans witnessed the 3rd chapter of the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rivalry in the WNBA on Sunday. Just like the prior two meetings, the third face-off between the two rookies lived up to the billing. The pulsating game went down to the wire as Chicago Sky held their nerve to secure an 88-87 win.

Both Clark and Reese were excellent in the game, but it was the latter who stole the limelight with a huge double-double. The former LSU superstar was phenomenal as she dropped 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Clark led Indiana's charge, scoring 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor. The former IOWA fan-favorite also dished out 13 assists, notching a double-double herself.