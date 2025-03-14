"You gotta elevate" - WNBA HOFer reveals key advice to JuJu Watkins, hails her for bolstering USC program

Cheryl Miller shared her thoughts on JuJu Watkins' talents and character as the young guard navigates her sophomore year with the USC Trojans. Miller joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Thursday's episode of "All the Smoke" to have a lengthy convo about several topics.

After she talked about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, Cheryl Miller shifted her attention to JuJu Watkins, considering her a future superstar in the WNBA.

"First and foremost, a tremendous talent, and for someone who's been skyrocketed into the spotlight," Miller said (9:25 onwards). "It's not just the spotlight; she's playing at USC and you got the McGee twins, Cynthia Cooper, myself, Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson. They're all Hall of Famers and now you're expected to not just achieve and arrive, you gotta elevate if you gotta make your next mark.

"And to watch this young lady come in as a freshman and poised, just even-keeled... I was pleased to see that (her adjustment when things went tough) and I'm always amazed at how solid she is as a human being,"

JuJu Watkins is having another remarkable season with the Trojans. She's produced at a similar level to last season, but this year helped the team dominate and even make it to the Big Ten Tournament final. They lost to UCLA 72-67 with Watkins dropping 29 points, six rebounds and two assists.

She averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 42.6% from the field, 33% from beyond the arc and 82% from the free-throw line. Her next challenge will be the NCAA tournament, where plenty of teams have the same goal.

Matt Barnes says JuJu Watkins "plays like a man"

One-time NBA champion Matt Barnes showered JuJu Watkins with praise on Tuesday's edition of "All the Smoke Unplugged." The former LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors player said Watkins had the chance to become the greatest player of all time.

Additionally, he said Watkins' game resembles the way men play.

"I don't want to disrespect her game by saying she plays like a man because she's one of the best women in the game. But she plays like a man, bro. Her moves, her rhythm, the way she gets to her spots, the way she goes downhill, it is so impressive."

The USC Trojans young star is making a lot of noise in college and she could end up being an all-time great if she continues playing at this level.

