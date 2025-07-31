"You don't like it when I dress more masculine?" - Sydney Colson reveals her unbelievable method of shutting down her stalker

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson recalled having someone stalk her in an episode of the &quot;Unsupervised&quot; podcast last week. In the episode, Colson revealed how she shut down her stalker with a unique method.The Fever guard used to send her stalker some pictures of her in masculine clothes, throwing the stalker off before he ultimately leaves her alone.“I’m like, I will post my pictures and I will send it to his a**,&quot; she said. &quot;I’m like, did you not see this? Was this not cute to you? You don't like it when I dress more masculine?” She also talked about how she felt once the stalker left her life, and how that affected her, as she showed pity for her stalker.“I was hurt a little bit because I’m like, look, you disappeared on me,&quot; Colson added. &quot;Was it family stuff? Was it health stuff? Like I’m a compassionate person. I would have listened. But you just have to tell me.”Colson did not specify when it all happened or how she dealt with it when she initially knew she had a stalker. Sydney Colson wants to see her comedic side more than her basketball careerSydney Colson had her first comedy set in four years on July 21. She explained to The Athletic why she wants to express more jokes outside of basketball.“People are gonna see when you lost a game or you didn’t play well, but at the end of the day, basketball is just not that deep to me,&quot; Colson said. &quot;I love it, and I work hard at it; I take it very seriously when I’m on the court. But we’re not solving the world’s problems with a basketball, so we should be allowed to laugh. And for me, I want to make as many people laugh as I can.” While she dabbles with comedy, Colson is also expected to be a reliable bench piece for the Fever, whose squad has championship aspirations this season. She has been one of the most respected veterans in the WNBA, playing in the league since 2011. She adds depth to the Fever's guard rotation, averaging 2.6 points and 2.2 assists per game this season.Caitlin Clark's Fever are among the teams in the race for a playoff spot. They currently boast a 15-12 record and are sixth in the standings.