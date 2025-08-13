"You literally couldn't touch her": "Sophie Cunningham ‘annoyed’ by Paige Bueckers’ special whistle as Fever star airs frustrations

Sophie Cunningham was left annoyed with Paige Bueckers' special whistle during the Fever vs Wings clash on Tuesday. Indiana took on Dallas in a regular-season game on Tuesday. The match was filled with intense moments, with both teams going at each other.
However, the Wings came out on top and walked away with an 81-80 win. Following the disappointing loss, Cunningham recorded the latest episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast.
On Wednesday, the episode dropped on the podcast's YouTube channel. During one segment of the episode, the Fever guard discussed the frustrations she felt on repeated foul calls in Bueckers' favor.
"I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong," Cunningham said (Time stamp: 19:46). "I think that she's a hell of a player and I would love to play with her one day but those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night. Like you literally couldn't touch her and that sh*t is so annoying."
Cunningham acknowledged Paige Bueckers' great skill in the game as a rookie but called the treatment she received from the referees on Tuesday 'crazy'.
She has been an avid speaker on the inconsistency prevalent in the league's refereeing system. She has also been fined previously on multiple occasions for publicly criticising the league's officiating.
Sophie Cunningham receives a flagrant foul after a challenge on Paige Bueckers
The Fever-Wings game on Tuesday saw a couple of controversial moments with the refereeing system. One of those moments included Sophie Cunningham receiving a flagrant foul for a challenge on Paige Bueckers in the first quarter.
With a little more than seven minutes left on the clock, the Wings' rookie went for a catch-and-shoot 3-point attempt from the perimeter. Sophie Cunningham was tasked with guarding Bueckers at that moment, and she followed the rookie in an attempt to block the shot.
However, before her hand could touch the ball, Bueckers released the shot. The Fever guard stopped her block attempt midway, but she crashed into the Wings rookie due to the momentum of her body. The officials deemed the contact to be unnecessary and handed Cunningham a flagrant foul.
This slowed down the Fever guard's aggressive defensive attempts, which hurt her team in the long run. At the end, Paige Bueckers ended the game with 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Meanwhile, Cunningham had 14 points, two rebounds and three assists.