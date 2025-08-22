"You have to play three games in a row": Patrick Beverley makes his stance crystal clear on WNBA back-to-backs after Satou Sabally's emotional outcry

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally has criticized the WNBA’s grueling schedule, which will force her team to play five games in eight days. However, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley seemed far from impressed with the outcry regarding playing back-to-back games. The 37-year-old reminded players that tough schedules are part of the job.Speaking to the media after Phoenix Mercury’s 83-61 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, Sabally talked about the league forcing players to play multiple back-to-back games this season despite repeated warnings from players that it could lead to burnout and injuries.“Terrible. It’s like they don’t care about player safety,” Sabally said. “It’s like they don’t care about scheduling or whatever. … I know people always love to come and say, ‘Oh, you guys want to get paid more, you guys need to play all these games.’ But at some point, there’s a sports science to it. It’s honestly just like game on game on game.”Beverley, who is contemplating an NBA comeback after a brief stint with the Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, expressed an opposing view. The veteran NBA guard believes that as much as players deserve more money, they also need to be prepared to play more back-to-back games.&quot;I'm rude. These ladies deserve more money, but come on, man,” Beverley said via an IG post. “You got to play back-to-backs, man. It's part of the ... some of us playing back-to-back-to-backs, three times. You have to play three games in a row. I'm all with it. But don't lose me there now. ” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe WNBA added eight extra games this season, bringing each team’s schedule to roughly 44 games instead of the usual 36, split evenly between home and away.The Mercury have already played four of their five games, with a record of two wins and two losses. Both of their losses came against the Aces. After wrapping up a three-game road trip, they're now back home to face the Valkyries again.Satou Sabally, however, is thriving in the new Mercury team, averaging 17.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 2.5 apg.What's the Satou Sabally-led Mercury's remaining schedule?The business end of the WNBA regular season is approaching. The Phoenix Mercury have had an impressive season. They currently hold the No. 5 seed but could climb as high as No. 2 if they rack up more wins in the remaining nine games.The Mercury face a tough remaining schedule as they aim for a top-two seed. They’ll start with a home game against the Valkyries, then travel to face the Sparks before returning home for a stretch against the Sky, Liberty and Fever. After that, they’ll host the Sparks again and finish the season on the road against Dallas.Sat, 23 Aug vs Golden StateWed, 27 Aug @ Los AngelesFri, 29 Aug vs ChicagoSun, 31 Aug vs New YorkWed, 3 Sep vs IndianaFri, 5 Sep @ WashingtonSat, 6 Sep @ ConnecticutWed, 10 Sep vs Los AngelesFri, 12 Sep @ Dallas