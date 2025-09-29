"You were playing catch-up": Fever reporter rips Aces' FT discrepancy talk after Aliyah Boston and Co. take 11 FTs in 61 seconds

The Indiana Fever did the unthinkable yet again as they forced a game 5 in the semifinals after securing a 90-83 victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. However, the Aces were not very happy with the result and the officiating in the game.Indiana visited the charity line about three times more than the Aces on Sunday. They buried 26 out of 34 opportunities from the charity line, while the Aces went 8 of 11 from the same spot.A'ja Wilson and coach Becky Hammon called out the huge free-throw discrepancy during the post-game conference. Wilson labeled the fouls called on Aces players interesting, while Hammon corrected her and called them &quot;sh*t.&quot;Following their post-game statements, Fever reporter Tony East slammed back at the Aces coach with a hard response.&quot;The final discrepancy of free throws was 34-11,&quot; East said on IndyStar's &quot;Fever Inside&quot; post-game livestream. &quot;The Fever took 11 free throws in the last 61 seconds of the game while you were playing catch-up.&quot; &quot;A lot of the foul discrepancy in this game also came in that stretch late, where they were fouling on purpose.&quot;Indiana will now face the Aces in a winner-takes-all match in Game 5 of the series on Tuesday. The winner of the series will go on to face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.A'ja Wilson takes a subtle dig at Fever star Aliyah Boston after she shot 13 free throwsReigning MVP A'ja Wilson took a subtle dig at Aliyah Boston during the post-game press conference after the Aces lost game 4 to Indiana on Sunday. During one segment of Wilson's brief media appearance, one reporter asked the Aces star for her thoughts on Boston's success in the decisive Game 4.Wilson dodged providing any analysis on her opponent and fired a subtle shot at Boston's previous 'special whistle' remarks.&quot;I don't know, you'll have to ask Aliyah that question,&quot; She said. &quot;Honestly, you just do your work, you gotta do your work early and make it different. But Aliyah did say I have a special whistle and she shot 13 today.&quot;Ashwin @Sudharsan_akLINKHow does it feel A'ja to have someone else have your special whistle for a game😭😭😭😭Boston had made special whistle remarks after Game 3 of the series, which ended in an 84-72 win for Las Vegas. While responding to another reporter, the reigning MVP emphasized it was cool for Boston to make that remark. Later, she said that she and her team just need to play better defense and make it difficult for her to get good looks.