  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "You were playing catch-up": Fever reporter rips Aces' FT discrepancy talk after Aliyah Boston and Co. take 11 FTs in 61 seconds

"You were playing catch-up": Fever reporter rips Aces' FT discrepancy talk after Aliyah Boston and Co. take 11 FTs in 61 seconds

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 29, 2025 13:14 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
Fever reporter rips Aces' FT discrepancy talk after Aliyah Boston and Co. take 11 FTs in 61 seconds. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever did the unthinkable yet again as they forced a game 5 in the semifinals after securing a 90-83 victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. However, the Aces were not very happy with the result and the officiating in the game.

Ad

Indiana visited the charity line about three times more than the Aces on Sunday. They buried 26 out of 34 opportunities from the charity line, while the Aces went 8 of 11 from the same spot.

A'ja Wilson and coach Becky Hammon called out the huge free-throw discrepancy during the post-game conference. Wilson labeled the fouls called on Aces players interesting, while Hammon corrected her and called them "sh*t."

Following their post-game statements, Fever reporter Tony East slammed back at the Aces coach with a hard response.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The final discrepancy of free throws was 34-11," East said on IndyStar's "Fever Inside" post-game livestream. "The Fever took 11 free throws in the last 61 seconds of the game while you were playing catch-up."
"A lot of the foul discrepancy in this game also came in that stretch late, where they were fouling on purpose."
Ad
Ad

Indiana will now face the Aces in a winner-takes-all match in Game 5 of the series on Tuesday. The winner of the series will go on to face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

A'ja Wilson takes a subtle dig at Fever star Aliyah Boston after she shot 13 free throws

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson took a subtle dig at Aliyah Boston during the post-game press conference after the Aces lost game 4 to Indiana on Sunday. During one segment of Wilson's brief media appearance, one reporter asked the Aces star for her thoughts on Boston's success in the decisive Game 4.

Ad

Wilson dodged providing any analysis on her opponent and fired a subtle shot at Boston's previous 'special whistle' remarks.

"I don't know, you'll have to ask Aliyah that question," She said. "Honestly, you just do your work, you gotta do your work early and make it different. But Aliyah did say I have a special whistle and she shot 13 today."
Ad

Boston had made special whistle remarks after Game 3 of the series, which ended in an 84-72 win for Las Vegas. While responding to another reporter, the reigning MVP emphasized it was cool for Boston to make that remark. Later, she said that she and her team just need to play better defense and make it difficult for her to get good looks.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications