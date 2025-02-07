"You’re gonna hit me?” - Caitlin Clark hilariously checks Mark Phillips as RDCWorld member hits Fever star after bricking his shot

Caitlin Clark shared a fun moment with RDCWorld co-founder Mark Phillips after linking up at the Gatorade Super Bowl event in New Orleans. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year met the group and was asked by Phillips to watch him shoot and hype him up — regardless of how his attempt went.

A short video shows Phillips taking his shot and missing. The rebound went directly to Clark, who questioned the content creator about his intentions. After Phillips reminded her of what she was supposed to say, the young guard adjusted her approach.

"Are you gonna hit me?" Clark said before Phillips tried to changed her mind. "Oh, your shot looks so good!"

Caitlin Clark then noticed Phillips was shooting from the same spot despite multiple attempts. After he moved to a different position, she offered some advice to improve his accuracy. When Phillips asked for more tips, Clark wasn’t sure if she could help any further.

"I don't know. I already gave you a pointer," he said before Phillips made another shot.

"Good job," she added.

The RDCWorld crew has produced plenty of basketball-related content, with Phillips going viral for his skits about LeBron James’ reactions when things don’t go his way. More recently, the group released a skit predicting how Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would interact upon meeting in the Golden State Warriors’ locker room.

As for Caitlin Clark, it’s likely Clark will attend Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, as she did in the divisional round when the Chiefs faced C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Caitlin Clark isn't the only WNBA star in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

Caitlin Clark isn't the only WNBA player involved in Super Bowl week. Angel Reese was also scheduled to participate in a special event ahead of the championship game. She will coach Team Kai, led by streamer Kai Cenat, in the 2025 Super Bowl Flag Football game against Team Speed, led by fellow streamer iShowSpeed.

Clark and Reese continue to prove they are among the biggest stars in their league, with their fame already transcending the WNBA. After two remarkable rookie seasons, both players are poised to elevate their games and lead their respective teams to greater success.

