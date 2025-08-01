"You smell awful": Caitlin Clark brutally roasts $217,502 Fever teammate for endorsing deodorant

Caitlin Clark didn't hold back in roasting her Fever teammate, Lexie Hull, after she endorsed her latest deodorant partnership. Hull advertised it on TikTok on Thursday with a convincing monologue. The Fever guard claimed she doesn't have to jump in the shower after a workout because of the sweat, but her new deodorant helps her smell just as good as she did before the workout.In the caption of the video, Hull said it keeps her &quot;fresh&quot; all day. Little did Hull know, it set up the perfect opportunity for Clark to mock her. The Fever superstar took the spotlight away in the comments section with a brutal roast on her $217,502 teammate, saying:&quot;No you don’t 😂 you smell awful.&quot;View on TikTokClark's comment on Lexie's TikTokNone of Caitlin Clark's closest friends are safe from her jokes, especially on such posts. She's gone viral for roasting Lexie Hull, Kate Martin and Sophie Cunningham with unfiltered taste.Fever fans in stitches as Caitlin Clark roasts Lexie Hull It didn't take the Indiana Fever fans long to spot Caitlin Clark ruling the comments section on Lexie Hull's latest deodorant endorsement. Clark had everyone in splits with her joke on Hull smelling awful after she claimed it wasn't the case. Here are some of the best reactions.One fan said:&quot;You’ve been clarked 😂😂😂&quot;Another added:&quot;HELP CAITLIN 😭&quot;One fan wrote:&quot;Now don’t mess with her bag!&quot;Another said:&quot;DANGGGG CAITLINNN 😂&quot;One fan added:&quot;@lexiehull, you going to let her get away with this? lol&quot;Reactions to Caitlin Clark's comments on Lexie Hull's post While Hull couldn't clap back at Clark on this post, she managed to roast the superstar point guard after beating her at a cup tic-tac-toe. Hull won the contest 2-1, despite giving Clark the chance to recover at one point.After the Fever posted the game's clip on their social media, Hull claimed she needed &quot;better competition.&quot; Not just that, the Fever guard also reignited their college rivalry with a &quot;Stanford &gt; Iowa&quot; message on Instagram.Click here to view Clark and Hull's exchange on the tic-tac-toe game.