Nike Sabrina 2 vs Puma Stewie 3: Colorways, price, features, and more compared for Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart’s basketball shoes

WNBA players' basketball shoes have been well-received by both players and sneakerheads alike. However, the two shoes that have captured the most attention are Breanna Stewart's Puma Stewie signature shoe and Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina.

This year Stewart launched a brand-new signature model, i.e., the Puma Stewie 3, which debuted in May 2024 in the "Dawn" colorway. Meanwhile, Ionescu is set to debut her second signature shoe this month, June 2024, with the Nike Sabrina 2 "Court Vision" colorway.

New York Liberty players Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have already shown off their signature sneakers, Stewie 3 and Sabrina 2, on-court in their recent games. Ahead, we have listed key differences between features, colorways, prices, and more between Breanna Stewart's Puma Stewie signature shoe and Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina.

Trending

Nike Sabrina 2 vs Puma Stewie 3: Key differences between Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart’s basketball shoes

#1) Colorways

Both the Nike Sabrina 2 and Puma Stewie 3 have one colorway officially unveiled via the brands. For Sabrina Ionescu's signature basketball shoes, Nike has unveiled Sabrina 2 "Court Vision," which comes clad in 'Cave Purple/Black Raspberry/Violet Frost/White' color palette.

The shoe's upper has been clad in a black hue, which is paired with shades of purple throughout the shoe. A touch of iridescent hue is added over the swoosh logos to elevate the shoe's visual. Moreover, branding details are added with Sabrina Ionescu's "S" logo on the lateral foot and tongues.

On the other hand, Puma has unveiled the Stewie 3 "Dawn" colorway, which comes clad in a 'Yellow Sizzle-Fluro Peach Pes-Cobalt Glaze-Luminous Blue' color palette.

This colorway predominantly comes clad in peach and yellow hues, which are topped with a touch of luminous blue upon the co-branding details. The golden details on the shoe represent the medals won by the player, whereas the red carnations were added as a tribute to Marta, Breanna Stewart's spouse.

#2) Price

The Sabrina 2 basketball shoes retail for $130 in big kids' sizes as well as men's and women's adult sizes. The women's sizes range from US 5 to US 19.5, while men's sizes range from US 3.5 to US 18. The Stewie 3 shoes currently retail for $125 in adult unisex sizes. The sizes for the shoe range from US 5 to US 16.5.

#3) Features

Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina 2 "Court Vision" (Image via Nike)

The Sabrina 2 shoes come featured with Cushion 3.0 foam midsole, which has been incorporated for the first time in Nike basketball shoes. The forefoot of the shoe features a Nike Zoom Air unit that may provide energy return and higher responsiveness. The outsole features a herringbone pattern for more traction.

Breanna Stewart's Puma Stewie 3 "Dawn" (Image via Puma)

On the other hand, the Stewie 3 features a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for cushioning in the targeted areas, which may provide energy return and stability. The shoe also features high-abrasion outsoles for more traction. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of engineered woven mesh and the TPU cage adds protection to the feet.