"No one more deserving": Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and others shares true feelings on Aliyah Boston's major WNBA achievement

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston earned her first WNBA All-Defensive Team selection on Wednesday. Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Makayla Timpson were thrilled after the talented center was recognized for her toughness on defense during the 2024 WNBA season.Boston was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, which also featured Veronica Burton, Rhyne Howard, Breanna Stewart and Ezi Magbegor. The three-time All-Star was delighted to add another accolade to her growing trophy cabinet and shared a heartfelt three-word reaction to celebrate her achievement.&quot;Blessed and grateful,&quot; Boston wrote on X (formerly Twitter).The Indiana Fever admin was quick to share a post celebrating Aliyah Boston’s major accomplishment. The post was soon shared by Boston’s teammates from last season, who poured their hearts out and admired the former South Carolina standout's achievement with touching messages. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard gave Boston a shoutout by sharing the post on their Instagram stories, each adding a heartfelt caption. Makayla Timpson left a two-word reaction in the comments of the post shared by the Fever, perfectly summing up her feelings for Boston.(Credit: Screenshot/Instagram)Meanwhile, Mitchell and Howard’s contracts with the Fever ended after the team was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals. Both veterans are now free agents and the Fever front office has already made it clear that their priority is to re-sign Mitchell. Timpson, on the flip side, is one of three contracted players with the Fever currently, alongside Boston and Caitlin Clark.Recapping Aliyah Boston 2025 WNBA seasonAliyah Boston was spectacular for the Indiana Fever during the 2025 WNBA season. Despite the team being plagued by injuries, Boston not only played all 44 regular-season games but also played a pivotal role in helping the Fever reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year.Boston averaged career highs of 15.0 points and 3.7 assists while recording the third-most double-doubles (17) in the league. Across eight playoff games, she averaged 12.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. She also made the game-winning basket in Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream, which paved Indiana’s path to the semifinals.