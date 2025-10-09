  • home icon
  "No one more deserving": Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and others shares true feelings on Aliyah Boston's major WNBA achievement

"No one more deserving": Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and others shares true feelings on Aliyah Boston's major WNBA achievement

By Atishay Jain
Published Oct 09, 2025 05:19 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
(Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston earned her first WNBA All-Defensive Team selection on Wednesday. Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Makayla Timpson were thrilled after the talented center was recognized for her toughness on defense during the 2024 WNBA season.

Boston was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, which also featured Veronica Burton, Rhyne Howard, Breanna Stewart and Ezi Magbegor. The three-time All-Star was delighted to add another accolade to her growing trophy cabinet and shared a heartfelt three-word reaction to celebrate her achievement.

"Blessed and grateful," Boston wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Indiana Fever admin was quick to share a post celebrating Aliyah Boston’s major accomplishment. The post was soon shared by Boston’s teammates from last season, who poured their hearts out and admired the former South Carolina standout's achievement with touching messages.

Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard gave Boston a shoutout by sharing the post on their Instagram stories, each adding a heartfelt caption. Makayla Timpson left a two-word reaction in the comments of the post shared by the Fever, perfectly summing up her feelings for Boston.

(Credit: Screenshot/Instagram)
(Credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Mitchell and Howard’s contracts with the Fever ended after the team was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals. Both veterans are now free agents and the Fever front office has already made it clear that their priority is to re-sign Mitchell. Timpson, on the flip side, is one of three contracted players with the Fever currently, alongside Boston and Caitlin Clark.

Recapping Aliyah Boston 2025 WNBA season

Aliyah Boston was spectacular for the Indiana Fever during the 2025 WNBA season. Despite the team being plagued by injuries, Boston not only played all 44 regular-season games but also played a pivotal role in helping the Fever reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Boston averaged career highs of 15.0 points and 3.7 assists while recording the third-most double-doubles (17) in the league. Across eight playoff games, she averaged 12.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. She also made the game-winning basket in Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream, which paved Indiana’s path to the semifinals.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
