"I freaking love you": Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and others pour their hearts out as Lexie Hull pens emotional note amid uncertain future

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston reacted candidly to an emotional post by Lexie Hull on Tuesday. Hull’s contract with the Fever concluded after the team’s season ended with a defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The former Stanford forward is now a restricted free agent, and there is a great deal of &quot;uncertainty&quot; surrounding her future.The 3-and-D specialist was one of Indiana’s core players last season, but there is a strong chance she may not return to the team next year. Amid all the uncertainty, Hull recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing gratitude toward the team and its fanbase after her fourth year in the league ended.&quot;Smiling through it all because I LOVE my job!!&quot; Hull wrote. &quot;Thankful for year 4! this group was a special one. Last slide has a surprise.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexie Hull's post instantly went viral as her 2024 teammates poured their hearts out and showed genuine love for Indiana's fan favorite. Caitlin Clark, who frequently reacts to Hull's social media posts, was quick to drop her response once again. She was joined by Aliyah Boston and others in celebrating Hull.&quot;So proud of you&quot;: Clark commented.&quot;Last slide I freaking love you,&quot; Boston wrote in one comment.&quot;Sexxxyyyyy lexieee sinperrrr,&quot; Boston wrote in another comment.&quot;going thru every war with you, 10,&quot; Kelsey Mitchell said.&quot;The song and the black eyes,&quot; Sydney Colson commented.Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)Meanwhile, Hull was instrumental in the Fever's inspirational run to the Eastern Conference Finals. With Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and others sidelined by injuries, Hull emerged as the franchise's heart and soul on the court.She battled through physical pain and refused to give up. In her fourth year, the former Stanford forward established herself as one of the WNBA's top 3-and-D players.Will Lexie Hull play for Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever next season?The Indiana Fever's front office faces a challenging offseason, particularly with Lexie Hull and several other players entering free agency. There is no guarantee that Hull will return to play alongside Caitlin Clark on the Fever roster next season.&quot;I’m a restricted free agent, which changes things a bit, but I’ve loved my years here in Indiana,&quot; Hull recently said. &quot;Obviously with a lot of uncertainty, you don’t know what’s to come, but I’ve built a life here. I love this franchise. I love the people, the fans, so we’ll see.&quot;Clark and Hull have developed a strong on-court chemistry and off-court bond during their two years together in Indiana. It will be interesting to see how far the Fever front office is willing to go to keep the Clark-Hull partnership intact.