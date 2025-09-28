  • home icon
  WNBA
  Lexie Hull
  "Real MVP of the Fever, sorry KM": Fans react as viral picture proves why Lexie Hull is irreplaceable for Indiana Fever

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 12:36 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
"Real MVP of the Fever, sorry KM": Fans react as viral picture proves why Lexie Hull is irreplaceable for Indiana Fever. (Image Source: Getty)

Lexie Hull has been one of the primary reasons behind the Indiana Fever’s successful 2025 WNBA season. In a year defined by injuries to several key players, Hull’s tenacity and mental fortitude have stood out. The former Stanford standout has shown an admirable willingness to play through pain while absorbing intense physicality for the team’s cause.

Hull refused to sit on the sidelines despite not being 100% healthy in Game 3. Battling a lingering back injury, she put her body on the line, absorbed heavy contact from Aces players and kept going until she eventually fouled out. One picture that caught onlookers’ attention and instantly went viral showed the 3-and-D specialist fighting her way through three Aces defenders.

also-read-trending Trending

The Fever forward’s refusal to give up won fans’ hearts, with several netizens dropping candid reactions and hailing Hull for embodying the team’s hallmark this season: resiliency.

"She's the real MVP of the FEVER....sorry KM," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Lexie Hull's desire to play through pain is remarkable

Earlier in the season, Lexie Hull sported a conspicuous black eye, which was a badge of toughness that quickly became a symbol of her grit. Refusing to take time off to recover, she earned widespread respect for her willingness to play through pain. As the season progressed, the Indiana Fever star only reinforced her reputation as a fierce, hard-nosed competitor.

Hull’s defensive hustle remains irreplaceable, and when paired with her 3-point shooting, it forms a highly coveted skill set in today’s WNBA.

In the ongoing playoffs, the 6-foot-1 forward has started all six games for the Fever. She is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 36.2% from the floor, including an impressive 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Also read: Is Lexie Hull playing today against Aces? Fever star's status for do-or-die Game 4 revealed amid injury concerns (Sep. 28)

Edited by Atishay Jain
