Is Lexie Hull playing today against Aces? Fever star's status for do-or-die Game 4 revealed amid injury concerns (Sep. 28)

Lexie Hull will play for the Indiana Fever in their do-or-die Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Fever have been banged up during the ongoing WNBA semifinals after Hull sustained a back injury in Game 1. She was listed as &quot;questionable&quot; before Game 2 and &quot;probable&quot; before Game 3 but played through the pain in both contests.Ahead of Game 4, Hull was not listed on the Fever’s injury report, confirming her availability for the elimination game. The former Stanford standout delivered a lion-hearted performance in the Game 3 loss. Despite her injury, she recorded her best playoff outing and earned high praise from coach Stephanie White.&quot;She’s (Lexie Hull) just tough. I mean, she’s just hard-nosed,&quot; White told reporters after Game 3. &quot;... she’s able to play through levels, certain levels of pain that would sideline most people, you know, I certainly have a respect for the way that she’s able to do that and her capability of doing that and her toughness is an example for us, right?&quot;&quot;Like, you know, everybody’s uncomfortable at this point in the year, and you’ve got to be able to find ways to mentally overcome, maybe some physical disadvantages, so to speak.&quot;Lexie Hull recorded her first career playoff double-double in the previous game, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The 3-and-D specialist filled the stat sheet, adding four assists, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes. She committed just one turnover but fouled out of the game minute before the final whistle.How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Game 4? (2025 WNBA Semifinal, Sep. 28)The Game 4 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will take place on Sunday, Sep. 28, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 3 p.m. EST (12 noon PT).The Fever vs. Aces game will be broadcast live on ABC. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).