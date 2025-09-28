  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • Is Lexie Hull playing today against Aces? Fever star's status for do-or-die Game 4 revealed amid injury concerns (Sep. 28)

Is Lexie Hull playing today against Aces? Fever star's status for do-or-die Game 4 revealed amid injury concerns (Sep. 28)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:38 GMT
WNBA: AUG 31 Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Is Lexie Hull playing today against Aces? Fever star's status for do-or-die Game 4 revealed amid injury concerns (Sep. 28). (Image Source: Getty)

Lexie Hull will play for the Indiana Fever in their do-or-die Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Fever have been banged up during the ongoing WNBA semifinals after Hull sustained a back injury in Game 1. She was listed as "questionable" before Game 2 and "probable" before Game 3 but played through the pain in both contests.

Ad

Ahead of Game 4, Hull was not listed on the Fever’s injury report, confirming her availability for the elimination game. The former Stanford standout delivered a lion-hearted performance in the Game 3 loss. Despite her injury, she recorded her best playoff outing and earned high praise from coach Stephanie White.

"She’s (Lexie Hull) just tough. I mean, she’s just hard-nosed," White told reporters after Game 3. "... she’s able to play through levels, certain levels of pain that would sideline most people, you know, I certainly have a respect for the way that she’s able to do that and her capability of doing that and her toughness is an example for us, right?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Like, you know, everybody’s uncomfortable at this point in the year, and you’ve got to be able to find ways to mentally overcome, maybe some physical disadvantages, so to speak."
Ad

Lexie Hull recorded her first career playoff double-double in the previous game, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The 3-and-D specialist filled the stat sheet, adding four assists, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes. She committed just one turnover but fouled out of the game minute before the final whistle.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Game 4? (2025 WNBA Semifinal, Sep. 28)

The Game 4 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will take place on Sunday, Sep. 28, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 3 p.m. EST (12 noon PT).

The Fever vs. Aces game will be broadcast live on ABC. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications