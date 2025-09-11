“Nobody would be bullying CC with Angel”: Gilbert Arenas dares Caitlin Clark’s Fever to spark seismic shift with blockbuster Angel Reese trade

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been long-time career rivals, but former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has dared the Indiana Fever to go all out by pitching a blockbuster trade, allowing them to form a ‘dangerous duo.’Reese was expected to form a long dynasty with Chicago Sky since the team drafted her. However, the dynamic has now changed after the Sky star expressed her frustration with the current direction of the team.The Sky are reportedly leaning toward a future without Reese. Dallas Hoops Journal’s Ashish Mathur said that the team is unhappy with Reese’s comment and will make attempts to see if a trade can be struck this offseason.Arenas, who keeps a close watch on all things, never shies away from voicing his opinions and it was no different with the Angel Reese situation.While there is an assumption that Reese could renew her rivalry with Caitlin Clark by playing for another team, Arenas suggested the Fever should instead pair them as teammates.“If I’m the Indiana Fever, I’m making a push for Angel,” Arenas posted on his thread on Wednesday. “CC and Angel??? I’m selling out everything I’m selling!!”He also laid out why he thinks the Fever can justify making this move for Angel Reese.“Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese would be a dangerous duo because they do different things and play different positions. Nobody would be bullying CC with Angel on the court 💯” Post by @nochillgil View on ThreadsOne can see the objective logic behind Arenas' suggestion; however, if Reese were to move on from Chicago in the coming months, her destination would likely be somewhere other than Indiana.Angel Reese gave a rare insight into her relationship with Caitlin ClarkAngel Reese and Caitlin Clark have shared the court on opposing sides for the most part, dating back to their collegiate days. The rivalry became particularly intense when Reese won the national championship over Clark’s Iowa in the final.Much has been made about their relationship, but Reese was once given the opportunity to reflect on it.&quot;I think it's just competition,&quot; Reese told Complex event in Nov. 2024. &quot;It's been competition since college. I've been playing against Caitlin since we were probably in eighth or ninth grade. We both were really competitive in AAU. I went to Maryland, she went to Iowa so we competed there and then finally being able to compete in the national championship. People don't know the legacy of us being able to play against each other for a really long time.&quot;The pair have faced each other 11 times across their careers over the past five years, with Reese leading 5-4. Reese went 4-0 during their collegiate days, while Clark leads 4-1 in the WNBA.Despite the Fever and Sky having most of the national spotlight with five games this season, both were able to face each other in only one game, and that was the season opener. Now, when they meet next season, it will be another completely new chapter in their rivalry.