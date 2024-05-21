Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (May 21)

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces is one of the three games scheduled for Tuesday, May 21. The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mercury have played two games so far in this regular season and have a 1-1 record in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces have also played two games so far into the season and have a 2-0 record.

Both teams have faced each other once this season, with the defending champions winning 89-80. The Aces won their second game against the Los Angeles Sparks, 82-89. The Mercury won their second game against the Atlanta Dream, 88-85.

Last season, the two teams were on opposite ends of the ladder in terms of standing. The Aces were the top team in the league with a 34-6 record. On the other hand, the Mercury were last in the league with a 9-31 record.

While the Aces are eyeing becoming the first team in the league to three-peat, the Mercury are looking to qualify for the playoffs.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Injury reports

Phoenix Mercury injury report for May 18

The Phoenix Mercury had an early blow with Brittany Griner out with a toe fracture and is out from the roster indefinitely. Guard Rebecca Allen, who was questionable for the Mercury game against the Atlanta Dream, is not on the injury report list.

Las Vegas Aces injury report for May 18

Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who has yet to play a game this season, is also on the injury report. She is questionable for the game against the Mercury.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Mercury starting lineups and depth chart

In the absence of Brittany Griner, the Phoenix Mercury will start with Rebecca Allen, Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud, Natasha Mack and Kahleah Copper.

Guard Forward Center Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen GTD Natasha Mack Natasha Cloud Kahleah Copper Morgan Bertsch Kahleah Copper Natasha Mack Liz Dixon Sug Sutton Sophie Cunningham Brittney Griner (OUT) Sophie Cunningham Morgan Bertsch Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Liz Dixon

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

The Las Vegas Aces will be going with their usual starting lineup for the game against the Mercury. Becky Hammond will start with Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, A'Ja Wilson, Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes.

Guards Forwards Centers Kelsey Plum Jackie Young A'ja Wilson Chelsea Gray (Questionable) Kiah Stokes Megan Gustafson Jackie Young Alysha Clark Kierstan Bell Emma Cannon Sydney Colson Dyaisha Fair Kate Martin

How to watch the Phoenix Mercury vs. the Las Vegas Aces?

WNBA fans can watch the Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces game on AZ Family TV and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

The game can also be livestreamed on WNBA League Pass and FuboTV. The streaming requires a subscription, which can be for a single game or for the entire season.