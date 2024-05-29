Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 28 | 2024 WNBA season

The Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky is one of the most competitive games to start the Week 3 of the 2024 WNBA season. These two teams have a balanced record entering this game and whoever wins tonight will get over the .500 mark.

After a rocky start to the season, the Storm appear to be finding their rhythm, winning three of their last four games, including a dominant win over the Washington Mystics, 101-69.

The Sky had a notable Week 2, recording an upset win against the New York Liberty before taking the Connecticut Sun to the distance and losing the match by four points.

Ezi Magbegor is leading the way for the Storm with eight points and four rebounds, while Jewell Lloyd and Victoria Vivians have scored seven points apiece to take the 38-37 halftime lead.

Trending

On the other end, MIPOY candidate Dana Evans has posted eight points while Angel Reese, Elizabeth Williams and Chennedy Carter have contributed six points. Marina Mabrey, the best performer on the team last week, has scored four points so far.

This game has been very close in the first two quarters, with the Storm winning the first one 24-20 and the Sky getting their revenge in the second with a 17-14 result.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

Seattle Storm game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Nneka Ogwumike 10 5 2 2 1 1 4-7 0-0 15 Ezi Magbegor 13 12 1 3 5 1 5-12 0-1 19 Skylar Diggins-Smith 21 2 3 3 1 6 7-12 2-4 10 Jewell Lloyd 19 4 6 3 0 4 6-18 1-4 14 Victoria Vivians 7 3 1 2 0 4 3-5 1-2 9 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -6 Mercedes Russell 2 1 3 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 -10 Sami Whitcomb 5 1 1 0 0 1 2-6 1-4 -3 Jordan Horston 0 3 0 0 1 1 0-1 0-0 -3

Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Angel Reese 11 12 3 2 0 3 4-9 0-0 -12 Elizabeth Williams 12 8 1 0 0 2 6-11 0-0 -10 Diamond DeShields 6 1 2 2 0 2 2-8 0-2 -2 Marina Mabrey 7 4 2 3 0 4 3-10 1-4 -2 Dana Evans 13 1 4 2 0 3 5-9 3-5 -21 Isabelle Harrison 2 5 1 1 0 1 1-6 0-0 3 Brianna Turner 2 3 0 1 0 1 1-1 0-0 5 Michaela Onyenwere 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 -2 Lindsay Allen 3 2 4 0 0 3 3-5 0-1 3 Chennedy Carter 12 1 1 0 0 1 5-9 0-0 7

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky Game Summary

The Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky was one of the most competitive games to start Week 3 of the 2024 WNBA season. Both teams entered the game with tied records and the Storm is now over the .500 mark.

The Storm is getting better by the day, winning its third consecutive win and the fourth in the last five matches, including a win over the Washington Mystics, 101.69.

The Sky entered this game after a notable Week 2, where they upset the New York Liberty as visitors before taking the Connecticut Sun to the distance and losing the match by four points.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way with 21 points, two rebounds and three assists. Jewell Lloyd contributed with 19 points and six assists. Ezi Magbegor recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

On the other end, MIPOY candidate Dana Evans tried to lift up her squad, finishing the night with 13 points. Angel Reese also posted an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double while Elizabeth Williams dropped 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Chennedy Carter added 12 points off the bench while Marina Mabrey struggled to keep up the pace and only scored seven points.

The first quarter of the game started with a 24-20 win for the Storm while the Sky got second quarter, 17-14. The real difference was the thid quarter (26-15 for the Storm) before the Sky won the final period, although it was useless.

The Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky started with a hard-fought first half. The second half was the difference for the Storm, as they took an 11-point lead to finish the third quarter. The Sky would make an attempt to return in the final period with a 16-13 win, but it wasn't enough to overcome the prior disadvantage.

Elizabeth Williams posted 12 points to help Dana Evans while Angel Reese scored 11 points in 11 minutes. As for the Storm, Ezi Magbegor couldn't keep up her good start and saw Skylar Diggins-Smith take over the game with her 21 points. Out of the five starting players, four scored in double digits to claim the 77-68 win at Wintrust Arena.