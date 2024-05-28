WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Kahleah Cooper (Week 2)

WNBA players keep working hard to lead their teams to the championship this season. While the main goal is always the WNBA title, some players find extra motivation in individual awards.

The WNBA has big stars who compete at the highest level night in and night out. Some are considered MVP candidates, others are aiming at the Defensive Player of the Year award, while others who didn't have the best start to their careers are finding a spot in the league.

The Most Improved Player of the Year is a major award, and this season, there are more than five candidates to take the coveted prize home. Here's a look at the top five after the second week of the season.

WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year ranking after Week 2

#5, Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Shakira Austin lost one spot after the second week of the season. The Washington Mystics remain the only winless team, which isn't a surprise.

Austin has been one of the few good things Washington has had. She's posted 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in four outings. Austin is shooting 40.9%%, including 100% from deep.

#4, Dana Evans, Chicago Sky

Contrary to Austin's squad, Dana Evans' team appears to be getting better by the day. The Chicago Sky starred in the biggest upset of the season when they dominated the New York Liberty at home last week.

Evans scored 12 points before dropping 13 against the Connecticut Sun in the following game. Evans is averaging 11.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 4.3 apg in four games.

They couldn't beat the Sun to close out a perfect week but still proved to fans that they can compete against top teams.

#3, DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun

DiJonai Carrington was expected to be part of the list before the season started, and after two weeks, she's even exceeding expectations.

Carrington is playing 32.2 mpg for the Connecticut Sun (5-0), who have the league's best record, and averaging 15.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 1.4 apg. She stays at the same position as last week because her team only played one game. However, she remains a strong candidate to take the MIPOY award home, and this week can be important for her chances to climb positions in this ranking.

#2, Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

This could be considered a complex case considering that Kahleah Copper has been in the WNBA since 2016. Still, this award is for the player with the most improved campaign, and the first two weeks of the season have been absolutely dominant for Copper. She's leading the entire league in scoring with 29.2 ppg, which is over 10 ppg from last campaign (18.7 with the Chicago Sky).

Phoenix has won three of its first five games to start the season, with Copper scoring at least 32 in three of those games. Their 3-2 record might not be that impressive, but Copper is making her team better while beating notable opponents.

#1, Dearica Hamby, LA Sparks

Dearica Hamby had a strong start to the WNBA season, and even though she hasn't slowed down, last week was more complex for the Sparks, who won only one game and lost two.

The center is still putting up great numbers, averaging 20.6 ppg against the 8.9 she posted last season. Hamby is one of the leaders of the Sparks alongside Cameron Brink and Kia Nurse, and although the team hasn't won many games, its future is bright. Dearica is also averaging 13.2 rpg and 3.8 apg, both notable upgrades from last season.