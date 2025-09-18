Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 18 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces will clash again on Thursday for a ticket to the semifinal round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Seattle arguably pulled off the biggest upset of the first round of the postseason when it eked past Las Vegas 86-83 on Tuesday. The Storm, who ended the Aces' 17-game winning streak, hoped to eliminate the team that sent them on vacation in 2024.Meanwhile, the Aces looked to regroup and bounce back after wilting in Game 2 in Seattle. A’ja Wilson and Co. will try to answer coach Becky Hammon, who called them soft after a disastrous final seven minutes on the road. A victory by the Aces would give them a seventh straight appearance in the semifinals.Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Storm (+271) vs. Aces (-455)Odds: Storm (+8.0 -116) vs. Aces (-8.0 -123)Total: Storm (o159.5 -110) vs. Aces (u159.5 -110)Editor's Note: Odds could change closer to the game.Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces previewThe Seattle Storm proved that they could beat the Las Vegas Aces at home when they rallied for a series-tying win in Game 2. Now, they would have to show that they could do the same on the road where they suffered a 102-77 beatdown in the series opener on Sunday.How the Storm could limit the Aces’ offense, particularly from 3-point distance, will be key. Seattle allowed Las Vegas to shoot a sizzling 48.3% from deep in Game 1, a figure that dropped to 36.8% two nights later. If the home team does not have another scorching-hot clip from long range, the Storm will have a chance.For the Aces, somebody else must step up if the Storm resorts to sending double and triple teams at A'ja Wilson. Las Vegas, which could not respond in Game 2 when Seattle employed that strategy, looks to capitalize on the attention Wilson usually draws.Hammon named turnovers and lack of grit as reasons they wilted in Seattle. The Aces have a good chance of advancing if they can limit unforced errors and regain their usual big-game poise.Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineupsStormPG: Skylar Diggins | PG: Brittney Sykes | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi MagbegorAcesPG: Jackie Young | PG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Kierstan Bell | PF: NaLyssa Smith | PF: A’ja WilsonSeattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces betting tipsA’ja Wilson scored her 21st point with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Seattle’s defense held her to 0-for-2 shooting the rest of the way and forced her to give up the ball by sending aggressive help defense.Despite that, Wilson, who had 29 points in Game 1 in Las Vegas, could have another big scoring night in a do-or-die game. She could blow past her 24.5 (O/U) points prop.Skylar Diggins is the heartbeat of the Storm. When she has control of the offense, her team is tough to beat. Diggins, who had seven dimes in Game 2, looks to run the Storm plays efficiently and eke past her 5.5 (O/U) assists prop.Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces predictionThe gritty Seattle Storm aren’t likely to give up easily on the road against the favored Las Vegas Aces. Diggins and her teammates will push the home team before possibly losing. Still, the Storm could cover the +8.0 spread.