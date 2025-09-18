  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 18 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 18 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 18, 2025 06:19 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm - Source: Imagn
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 18 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs. [photo: Imagn]

The Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces will clash again on Thursday for a ticket to the semifinal round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Seattle arguably pulled off the biggest upset of the first round of the postseason when it eked past Las Vegas 86-83 on Tuesday. The Storm, who ended the Aces' 17-game winning streak, hoped to eliminate the team that sent them on vacation in 2024.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Aces looked to regroup and bounce back after wilting in Game 2 in Seattle. A’ja Wilson and Co. will try to answer coach Becky Hammon, who called them soft after a disastrous final seven minutes on the road. A victory by the Aces would give them a seventh straight appearance in the semifinals.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Storm (+271) vs. Aces (-455)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Odds: Storm (+8.0 -116) vs. Aces (-8.0 -123)

Total: Storm (o159.5 -110) vs. Aces (u159.5 -110)

Editor's Note: Odds could change closer to the game.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The Seattle Storm proved that they could beat the Las Vegas Aces at home when they rallied for a series-tying win in Game 2. Now, they would have to show that they could do the same on the road where they suffered a 102-77 beatdown in the series opener on Sunday.

Ad
Ad

How the Storm could limit the Aces’ offense, particularly from 3-point distance, will be key. Seattle allowed Las Vegas to shoot a sizzling 48.3% from deep in Game 1, a figure that dropped to 36.8% two nights later. If the home team does not have another scorching-hot clip from long range, the Storm will have a chance.

For the Aces, somebody else must step up if the Storm resorts to sending double and triple teams at A'ja Wilson. Las Vegas, which could not respond in Game 2 when Seattle employed that strategy, looks to capitalize on the attention Wilson usually draws.

Ad

Hammon named turnovers and lack of grit as reasons they wilted in Seattle. The Aces have a good chance of advancing if they can limit unforced errors and regain their usual big-game poise.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | PG: Brittney Sykes | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi Magbegor

Aces

PG: Jackie Young | PG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Kierstan Bell | PF: NaLyssa Smith | PF: A’ja Wilson

Ad

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

A’ja Wilson scored her 21st point with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Seattle’s defense held her to 0-for-2 shooting the rest of the way and forced her to give up the ball by sending aggressive help defense.

Despite that, Wilson, who had 29 points in Game 1 in Las Vegas, could have another big scoring night in a do-or-die game. She could blow past her 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Skylar Diggins is the heartbeat of the Storm. When she has control of the offense, her team is tough to beat. Diggins, who had seven dimes in Game 2, looks to run the Storm plays efficiently and eke past her 5.5 (O/U) assists prop.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The gritty Seattle Storm aren’t likely to give up easily on the road against the favored Las Vegas Aces. Diggins and her teammates will push the home team before possibly losing. Still, the Storm could cover the +8.0 spread.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications