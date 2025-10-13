"So lucky to be ur teammate": Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Fever locker room get emotional as Kelsey Mitchell hints at Fever exit

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were among the scores of players who reacted to Kelsey Mitchell's emotional post on Sunday. Mitchell's contract with the Indiana Fever ended after the conclusion of the 2025 WNBA season. The veteran point guard is an unrestricted free agent heading into the second season.Mitchell shared a tear-jerking Instagram post in which she reflected on her remarkable season with the Indiana-based franchise. The three-time All-Star shared 20 pictures on her post and paid a touching tribute to the franchise, even hinting a possible end to her time in Indiana.&quot;Had to get to it different than everybody else. grief had me excited for a small piece of it…indifferent for majority of it,&quot; Mitchell wrote. &quot;charged it ALL to the game. ain’t no life jacket come for me, word to Him.&quot;Pops blueprint kept me in survival mode…that survival made me. i don’t know what it all really meant….just that it meant i stood on all 10 about it. the motto remains: shut up and go hunting. zero, gone.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPlayers from the Indiana Fever locker room who were part of Mitchell's journey last season flooded the comment section of the veteran guard's post. Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston Lexie Hull, and nearly all the players who wore the Fever jersey in the 2025 season had an emotional reaction to Mitchell's season-ending tribute.&quot;So lucky to be ur teammate !!! Proud of u kels,&quot; Clark commented.&quot;everyone’s GOAT,&quot; Cunningham wrote.&quot;You the realest in the game proud of you kelsssss,&quot; Boston commented.Credit: Kelsey Mitchell/InstagramKelsey Mitchell was mong one of the five finalists for the prestigious regular season MVP award. The 5-foot-8 guard finished in fifth place, with A'ja Wilson winning the crown. Mitchell earned her first-ever All-WNBA First Team selection for carrying the injury-plagued Indiana Fever to the semifinals.Caitlin Clark wants to play with Kelsey Mitchell for years to comeCaitlin Clark dropped a heartfelt reaction while congratulating Kelsey Mitchell on her All-WNBA First Team selection. Through video message shared by the Indiana Fever admin, Clark shared her true feelings and made it crystal clear that she wants to play with the veteran point guard for as long as possible.&quot;Kelsey! Congratulations! First-Team All-WNBA! Truly nobody more deserving,&quot; Clark said. &quot;It was incredible getting to watch you from the front row, literally every single night.&quot;What you did for our team was just amazing, and I couldn’t be happier for you. I’m so lucky to be your teammate, and I hope it stays that way for many more years to come. Proud of you.&quot;Mitchell suited up in all 52 games for Indiana in the 2025 WNBA season (regular season and playoffs combined). She went down with an excruciating injury in Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces, a contest which the Fever lost in overtime and were eliminated from the competition.