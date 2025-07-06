Team USA vs Brazil Preview and Prediction for 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup Final | July 6, 2025

Team USA and Brazil are set to collide in what promises to be a thrilling FIBA Women’s AmeriCup final on Sunday. Both teams enter the championship clash unbeaten, proving themselves as the most dominant forces of the tournament.

Under the guidance of Kara Lawson, Team USA has steamrolled through the competition. Powered by standout performances from Hannah Hidalgo and Flau’jae Johnson, the Americans have secured all six of their victories by double-digit margins, rarely facing a true challenge.

Brazil, coached by Pokey Chatman, has been nearly as unstoppable. The South American powerhouse won five of their six games by double figures, with only Canada managing to keep things relatively close. Indiana Fever’s Damiris Dantas and Chicago Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso have led the charge, delivering one dominant performance after another to push Brazil to the final.

Team USA vs. Brazil: Preview and Prediction

Team USA and Brazil are set to square off on Sunday, July 6, at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Chile. Tip off is slated for 8:10 p.m. EST (5:10 p.m. PT). Fans can catch all the action live on Courtside 1891 in the United States and on ESPN in Brazil.

When it comes to head-to-head matchups, Team USA holds a narrow edge over Brazil, winning 10 of their 17 encounters. However, it was Brazil who spoiled USA’s hopes in the previous AmeriCup final, handing them a 69-58 defeat to claim the title.

Hannah Hidalgo delivered a sensational performance as Team USA cruised past Canada 65-53 in the FIBA AmeriCup semi-final on Saturday. The dynamic point guard led the charge with 19 points and four steals, leaving Canada with no answers to her relentless pace and aggression.

Team USA has maintained impressive consistency throughout the tournament, shooting 49.4% from inside the arc and 35.3% from beyond it. Olivia Miles has emerged as the most efficient player for the Americans, also leading the team in assists with an average of 6.8 per game.

Meanwhile, Brazil booked their spot in the final in dominant fashion, dismantling Argentina 108-68 in the other semifinal. Once again, Damiris Dantas led the way, putting up 16 points on just seven shots. The Indiana Fever center has been the top scorer in the tournament, averaging 19.2 points per game.

Kamilla Cardoso has also played a crucial role, averaging 14.2 points which ranks fifth in the competition. Together, Dantas and Cardoso have formed a powerful frontcourt duo that few teams have been able to handle. Brazil also holds a slight edge in efficiency, shooting 52.6% inside the arc and 34.4% from deep.

Team USA vs. Brazil: Predicted starting 5s

Team USA: Olivia Miles, Mikayla Blakes, Madison Booker, Joyce Edwards and Raegan Beers.

Brazil: Damiris Dantas, Kamilla Cardoso, Bella Nascimento, Vitoria Marcelino and Alana Goncalo.

Team USA vs. Brazil: Prediction

One thing is certain - the AmeriCup final between Team USA and Brazil is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown. Both teams are loaded with talent and proven winners, setting the stage for a high-octane clash. Team USA tops the tournament in most key statistical categories, while Brazil leads all teams in assists, showcasing their elite ball movement and cohesion.

In a game of this magnitude, composure under pressure will be the ultimate deciding factor. Brazil holds an edge in experience, with two WNBA stars accustomed to performing under the brightest lights. Their veteran presence could prove pivotal in crunch time. Expect a tightly contested battle, with Brazil narrowly edging out a win by single digits.

