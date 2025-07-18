Top 5 show stopping WNBA outfits from 2025 All-Star orange carpet featuring Angel Reese

The WNBA All-Star weekend opened with an orange carpet event at the Indiana Convention Center on Thursday. Players, even those not slated to play, showed up for the event. Caitlin Clark, out with a groin injury, arrived late for the occasion, but most of the big-name players appeared as expected.

Angel Reese, Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Lexie Hull and many others regaled the crowd with their presence and outfits. Hull, who will not play in the All-Star game, was a favorite at the event. Reese, Collier, Wilson and Bueckers naturally had their hordes of followers even in Indianapolis.

Top 5 outfits of WNBA players attending the All-Star weekend opening event

#5. Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers arguably had the most casual look at the WNBA orange carpet event on Thursday. Bueckers’ cardigan-like top gave contrast to the largely formal get-up of most of the players. The Dallas Wings rookie told reporters that her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, had nothing to do with her outfit.

Bueckers plays for Team Collier in her first All-Star game. She finished sixth in fan voting, giving her a spot as a starter.

#4. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier shone in a glittering see-through black cropped-up top and the same stylish pants. The 6-foot-1 forward brought an elegant look befitting her status as WNBA All-Star captain.

Collier finished second in fan voting behind fellow captain Caitlin Clark. The Minnesota Lynx superstar earned her fifth All-Star selection.

#3. Lexie Hull

The Indiana Fever were well-represented in the orange carpet event as the host team. Lexie Hull, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald showed up to support the team’s All-Star trio of Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Hull, sporting a black cropped top and black ankle-length skirt, was a crowd favorite.

#2. A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson, a three-time WNBA All-Star captain, plays for Team Clark this year. Wilson called her all-maroon outfit, designed by Di Petsa, “wet” like her jumper. The Las Vegas Aces superstar usually supports a leg sleeve. For the orange carpet appearance, she ditched the support and used a long slit that showed off her leg.

Minus captain Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson will lead the team with Aliyah Boston.

#1. Angel Reese

Angel Reese brought the glamor to the orange carpet event. The two-time All-Star walked in wearing a full-length leopard-printed outfit to give her a unique look. Already standing 6-foot-4, Reese wore high heels to make her stand out even more.

Reese plays for Team Collier on Sunday.

