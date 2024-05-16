Top 5 sneakers worn in the 2024 WNBA Opening Day ft. Kelsey Plum "All the Smoke" PE

The WNBA season is underway, with plenty of action taking place around the league. Action tipped off on Tuesday with four games, including the debut of Caitlin Clark and the return of the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces. In addition, Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty made their debut, while Nneka Ogwumike and the Seattle Storm also began their season.

In the case of Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and the Liberty, the team picked up a narrow 85-80 win over the Washington Mystics. In the second game of the evening, the Indiana Fever were blown out by 21 points at the Connecticut Sun.

Later in the evening, the Phoenix Mercury fell to the Las Vegas Aces with A'ja Wilson dropping a whopping 30 points. Finally, in the last game of the day, the Minnesota Lynx picked up a big win over the Storm on the back of Alanna Smith, who scored 32 points.

While opening night provided plenty of excitement, it was the shoes that captured the attention of many fans. Given that, let's take a look at the top five sneakers worn on the WNBA's opening day.

Top five shoes from WNBA opening day 2024

#5, Jewell Loyd: Nike GT Cut 3

Before the start of the WNBA season, images surfaced of the Nike GT Cut 3 Player Editions designed for Jewell Loyd by her best friend's son, Justice. Loyd wore the shoes during opening day, with Nike indicating that the shoes will be available for fans to purchase online the following day.

Expand Tweet

#4, Breanna Stewart: Stewie 3s

Puma and Breanna Stewart have a hit shoe in their Stewie line, which is now in its third iteration. The latest colorway of the shoe, the "Stewie 3 Dawn" was worn by Stewart in the Liberty's 85-80 win over the Mystics.

The shoes are available via Puma's website and retail stores for the price of $125.

#3, Caitlin Clark: Kobe 6 Protro Grinch

A shoe whose reputation precedes itself, the Kobe 6 Protro Grinches are among the most popular shoes in all of basketball. Not only that, the shoes have become a staple of the NBA 2k City as well, with players wearing the all-green shoes in abundance.

The shoes are no longer available for purchase via Nike, however, they can be purchased on resale sites such as StockX, GOAT and KICKS CREW.

#2, A'ja Wilson: LeBron 21 PE

A'ja Wilson celebrated her and the Las Vegas Aces' back-to-back championships in a big way. For the team's 2024 WNBA debut, Wilson rocked an all-silver Player Edition pair of the LeBron 21s that turned heads.

The shoes aren't available for purchase given that they were made special for the two-time champ; however, they certainly caught the attention of fans.

#1, Kelsey Plum: Under Armour Breakthru 5 'All The Smoke' PE

After celebrating her and the Las Vegas Aces' championship win last year with cigars at the team's championship parade, Under Armour hooked Kelsey Plum up with some player edition shoes.

Inspired by her celebratory cigar at the parade, the brand created the UA Breakthru 5s in a Player Exclusive "All The Smoke" colorway for Plum's 2024 WNBA season debut.

Expand Tweet