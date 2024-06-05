Washington Mystics start 2024 WNBA campaign 0-9: Ranking teams with worst starts to a WNBA season 

The Washington Mystics were comprehensively defeated by the rampaging Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Washington suffered an embarrassing 17-point hammering from the Connecticut Sun, losing 76-59 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With that result, the Washington Mystics lost their ninth consecutive game. Notably, the Eastern Conference franchise is yet to open its account in the win's column in the 2024 WNBA season. The Mystics have a 0-9 record for the season so far.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On the contrary, the Connecticut Sun are off to a spectacular start, solidifying their position as the best team in the league by winning their ninth successive game, and improving to 9-0 for the season.

The Mystics are slowly approaching an unwanted milestone. After Tuesday's loss, the Mystics are tied for the sixth-worst start to a WNBA regular season.

Washington is just eight losses away from tying the record for the worst start to a season by a WNBA team.

Here's a closer look at the list of teams with the worst starts to a WNBA season in history.

Teams with worst starts to a WNBA season

#1. Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream began the 2008 WNBA season with 17 consecutive defeats. The Eastern Conference franchise holds the unwanted record for the worst start to a season by any WNBA team in history.

#2. San Antonio Stars

The second team on the list is San Antonio Stars, a franchise that no longer competes in the WNBA. In 2017, the Stars lost 14 straight games to begin their campaign.

#3. Detroit Shock

The third team on the list is another defunct WNBA franchise. The Detroit Shock began the 2022 WNBA season with 13 successive defeats.

#4. Houston Comets

The Houston Comets are another franchise that no longer competes in the WNBA but occupies a place on this list. In 2007, the Comets began their season with 10 consecutive defeats.

#4. Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever is tied with the defunct Houston Comets for the worst start to a season from a WNBA team. In 2018, the Indiana Fever kick-started their campaign by losing 10 games in succession.

#6. Tulsa Shock

The Tulsa Shock is another franchise that no longer competes in the WNBA but is part of this list. In 2012, the Shock started their season with nine losses on the trot.

#6. Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics tied Tulsa's mark with their ninth loss of the season on Tuesday. The Mystics' unwanted streak is still alive and will hope to end it when they host the Chicago Sky at Capital One Arena on Thursday.