Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | May 23, 2024

The Washington Mystics will face the Phoenix Mercury in the Footprint Center on Thursday, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. This will be the first time the two teams face each other in the 2024 WNBA season.

The last time they faced each other was on September 5 in the 2023 season, which saw the Mystics secure a 100-77 victory against the Mercury.

Washington Mystics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 23

Mystics' head coach, Eric Thibault, will likely deploy a starting lineup of Ariel Atkins, Julie Vanloo, Karlie Samuelson, Shakira Austin and Stefanie Dolson for the upcoming matchup.

Forward Forward Center Ariel Atkins

Karlie Samuelson

Stefanie Dolson

Julie Vanloo

Shakira Austin

Myisha Hines-Allen

Karlie Samuelson

Myisha Hines-Allen Shakira Austin Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Aaliyah Edwards Jade Melbourne

Emily Engstler

DiDi Richards

Brittney Sikes



Phoenix Mercury Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 23

Mercury's head coach, Nate Tibbetts, is expected to use a starting lineup of Rebecca Allen, Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Cooper and Natasha Mack for the upcoming matchup.

Forward Forward Center Diana Taurasi

Rebecca Allen

Natasha Mack

Natasha Cloud

Kahleah Cooper

Morgan Bertsch

Kahleah Cooper

Natasha Mack

Liz Dixon Sug Sutton

Sophie Cunningham Brittney Griner Sophie Cunningham

Morgan Bertsch





Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Liz Dixon

The Mystics are 0-4 for the season after losing to the LA Sparks 70-68 on Tuesday. Julie Vanloo led the team's losing effort with 12 points, three rebounds, nine assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Mercury are 2-1 after defeating the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces 98-88 on Tuesday. Kahleah Cooper registered 37 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Injury Reports

Washington Mystics injury report for May 23

The Mystics have listed five players on their injury report: Brittney Sykes is out for the game, while Nastja Claessens and Bernadett Határ are out for the season. DiDi Richards and Shakira Austin are listed as questionable and their involvement in the contest will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Shakira Austin Questionable (GTD) Hip DiDi Richards Questionable (GTD)

Knee Brittney Sykes

Out

Ankle

Nastja Claessens Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Bernadett Hatar Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Phoenix Mercury injury report for May 23

The Mercury only has Brittney Griner listed as out on their injury report. Griner is dealing with a fractured toe on her left foot and is without a timeline for return.

Player Status Injury Brittney Griner Out Toe

How to watch the Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Mystics-Mercury matchup will be available on Prime Video. Fans in and around Phoenix can also catch the game on AZ Family and Mercury Live, while fans in Washington can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Thursday's matchup will also be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.