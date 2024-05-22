Third-year guard DiDi Richards of the Washington Mystics had to temporarily leave the game against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. She did so after suffering an apparent knee injury early in the road game.

The former Baylor player is in her first year playing for the Mystics after first two seasons in the WNBA with the New York Liberty and a stint with the Sydney Flames in the Women's National Basketball League in Australia last season.

She was limping following a defensive play early on and was initially ruled as 'questionable to return'.

DiDi Richards did eventually return, though, and played 12 minutes, finishing with two points, four rebounds and two assists.

Unfortunately for the Mystics, they dropped their fourth straight game in the ongoing WNBA season, losing 70-68 to the Sparks.

Washington had the opportunity to take the lead with 15 seconds to go, while down 67-66, but it was forced to a shot clock violation.

Dearica Hamby had a huge double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Sparks in the win, while Kia Nurse had 13 points. Rookie Cameron Brink only had four points but had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

For Washington, guard Julie Vanloo top-scored with 12 points, to go along with nine assists. Shakira Austin had 12 points, while Aaliyah Edwards finished with 10.

The Mystics (0-4) will try to enter the win column when they return to action on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury in Arizona.

Mystics cite versatility as among reasons for signing DiDi Richards

Wing player DiDi Richards was signed by the Washington Mystics this season to provide versatility on both ends as they try to improve on their seventh-place finish in the WNBA last season.

The 25-year-old Texas native spent last season playing in Australia's WNBL, where she averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting at a 49.2% clip.

In signing DiDi Richards, the Mystics cited her versatility and passion for the game as among the reasons they went for her. General manager Mike Thibault said:

"DiDi will bring a tremendous energy, intensity, and variety of skill sets to our team at both ends of the floor. On offense, she can play on the wing and at point guard, and she can defend both guards and forwards."

"Her love for the game is infectious. ..."

Baylor's Didi Richards was selected in the second round and 17th overall in the 2021 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty. She played in 45 games in two seasons, with averages of 2.3 point and 1.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game.