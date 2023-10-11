In Photos: 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and other WNBA stars' portraits during 2022 SI Swimsuit debut

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 edition featured some of the best WNBA players, from 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart to Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird. The two WNBA stars graced the magazine pages with their commanding presence.

Stewart and Bird were also accompanied by DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te'a Cooper in the 2022 SI Swimsuit edition. Let's look at their collective portrait together, taken by Laretta Houston for Sports Illustrated's "Swimsuit."

WNBA players - Picture taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

With that said, this article will look at the portraits of the WNBA stars involved.

SI Swimsuit portraits of WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and more

1) Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart - Picture #1 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart - Picture #2 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

The 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart had an incredible season with the New York Liberty, following the past six seasons with the Seattle Storm. Being the leading scorer for Liberty, she averaged 23.0 points (46.5% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range) and 8.7 rebounds per game.

In her impressive career, Stewart has won two championships, two MVP awards and two Finals MVP awards, and she is also a five-time All-Star. She also made the All-Defensive First Team twice and the All-Defensive Second Team thrice.

2) Sue Bird

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird - Picture #1 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird - Picture #2 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

The WNBA legend is famous for her time playing with the Seattle Storm. In the 14 seasons that Bird played in Seattle, she put up 11.4 points (43.0% shooting, including 39.1% from 3-point range) and 5.5 assists per game.

Additionally, Bird is a four-time champion and a 14-time WNBA All-Star. She has also led the league in assists three times in her career, including being the league's two-time peak performer.

3) Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike - Picture #1 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike - Picture #2 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Los Angeles Sparks forward Ogwumike has established herself as one of the most prominent players of all time in her league. She has played 12 seasons for the Sparks, putting up 16.6 points (54.6% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range) and 7.5 rebounds per game.

In her career, Ogwumike has won one championship and one MVP award and has been an All-Star eight times.

4) DiDi Richards

Sydney Flames' DiDi Richards - Picture #1 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Sydney Flames' DiDi Richards - Picture #2 taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Selected as the 17th pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty, DiDi Richards played two seasons with the team before playing for the Sydney Flames (WNBL). In the two seasons she played in New York, Richards averaged 2.3 points (38.0% shooting, including 39.4% from 3-point range).

Back in 2020, she won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, and in 2021, she made the All-Rookie Team.

5) Te'a Cooper

Former Los Angeles Sparks' Te'a Cooper - Picture taken by Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Lastly, Te'a Cooper previously played for the Los Angeles Sparks for two seasons. Despite being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2020 WNBA draft, the team included her in the list of players who had to be cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While playing in Los Angeles, Cooper averaged 8.2 points (40.1% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range).