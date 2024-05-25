Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 25)

The Washington Mystics hit the road to face the Seattle Storm for their second encounter of the season on Saturday. The teams previously faced each other on Sunday, as the Storm clinched the win 84-75.

Ahead of the upcoming game, the Mystics remain winless in the five games they played this season after losing to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. Julie Vanloo led the team's losing effort with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in the game.

Meanwhile, the Storm defeated the Indiana Fever 85-83 on Wednesday, to secure a 2-3 record for the season. Jewell Loyd led the team's victory charge, registering 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the game.

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Mystics-Storm matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM on Saturday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The game will be televised on FOX13+, Prime Video and MNMT. The fans can also live-stream on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mystics (+320) vs. Storm (-410)

Spread: Mystics (+8.5) vs. Storm (-8.5)

Total (O/U): 160.5

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Washington Mystics and the Seattle Storm have faced each other 58 times in the WNBA, including five times in the playoffs. The Storm lead the matchups with 29 wins in the regular seasons, including their win on Sunday, along with a perfect 5-0 record in the playoffs.

However, the Mystics secured a 3-0 record against the Storm in the 2023 season before being eliminated by the New York Liberty in Round 1 of the postseason, while the Storm failed to even make the playoffs.

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm injury report and starting lineups

The Mystics have four players listed on their injury report: Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes are listed as out for the game, while Nastja Claessens and Bernadett Hatar are out for the season.

Head coach Eric Thibault is expected to use a starting lineup of Ariel Atkins (G), Julie Vanloo (G), Karlie Samuelson (F), Myisha Hines-Allen (G), and Stefanie Dolson (C).

Meanwhile, the Storm only have Mackenzie Holmes listed as out for the season on their injury report. Head coach Noelle Quinn is anticipated to deploy a starting lineup of Jewell Loyd (G), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G), Nneka Ogwumike (F), Victoria Vivians (G), and Ezi Magbegor (C).

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm prediction

Heading into the upcoming matchup, the Seattle Storm will look to defend their home court, while the Washington Mystics will try to secure their first win of the season.

With the Mystics being the only team in the WNBA unable to secure a victory in the season yet, the Storm are favored to clinch their second-straight win on Saturday.