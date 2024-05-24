  • home icon
  Watch: Angel Reese leads Chicago Sky's electric celebration in locker room after win over Liberty

Watch: Angel Reese leads Chicago Sky's electric celebration in locker room after win over Liberty

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 24, 2024 11:32 GMT
Angel Reese leads Chicago Sky
Angel Reese leads Chicago Sky's electric celebration in locker room after win over Liberty

Chicago Sky's star rookie Angel Reese led the Sky's electric celebration in their locker room. The celebration began after her team defeated last season's WNBA finalist New York Liberty to record their second win of the ongoing season on Thursday.

The team's X handle posted a video of the celebration which features the team's celebratory dance along with a lauding message by assistant coach Sydney Johnson directed to the team's head coach Teresa Witherspoon.

"This is the house that coach built," Johnson said while pointing towards T-Spoon.

The Chicago Sky were underdogs as they secured an improbable win against the New York Liberty 90-81 to hand the Liberty their first loss of the season. Marina Mabrey led the Sky's victory charge with 21 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while Reese registered 13 points, nine rebounds, one assists, and one steal in the game.

Thursday's win showcased the Sky's resilience and strategic play under coach Teresa Witherspoon as the team secured their second straight win to gain a 2-1 record in the season. Reese turned up clutch in the matchup hitting a dagger and-one to extend the Sky's lead to 89-75 with just over two minutes left in the game.

The game also featured Reese debuting her custom-made Reebok "Chi Barbie" signature shoes, which she showed off a few days earlier on her Instagram story.

Breanna Stewart has high praise for Angel Reese

Ahead of their matchup on Thursday, New York Liberty's star Breanna Stewart had high praise for the Chicago Sky's star rookie Angel Reese during an interview with The New York Post.

"She's a workhorse," Stewart said.
"She doesn't stop. She's tough, she's strong, she's tough to box out and good at cleaning up for her team offensively and defensively."

Stewart also met Reese at half-court to greet each other with open arms after the rookie clinched victory in her first time playing against the reigning WNBA MVP.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty's losing effort on Thursday with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block after recording just three points with 0-5 shooting during the first half. Though the two-time WNBA champion found her rhythm late in the game, Reese was able to hold her own to spark the Sky's unlikely win.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will look to keep their winning streak alive as they face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

