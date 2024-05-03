Where to watch Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx 2024 WNBA Preseason Game? Date, time and streaming options

The Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx is one of the two preseason games scheduled in the WNBA for May 3. This is a highly-anticipated game, as it will give fans a chance to witness Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's first appearances for the Sky.

The Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx will not be a nationally televised game, however, fans can watch the game on a local sports network. One of the cheapest and easiest ways to watch is to livestream via WNBA League Pass, and Chicago-Minnesota is available on the platform.

WNBA League Pass carries the live stream of every WNBA game for the entire season at just $35. The pass also gives the fans an option to livestream individual games at just $2.99.

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: Game details

Start Time: May 3, 8:00 p.m. EST

Game Arena: Target Center, Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis

Tickets: Online platforms like VividSeats, Ticketmaster and StubHub are the best reputable sites. On Ticketmaster, tickets are available from $23.

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: Game preview

The Sky drafted two of the top prospects in the 2024 WNBA draft, taking Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 and Angel Reese at No. 7. They also picked Bryanna Maxwell at No. 13 in the second round. Having bagged two of the top picks in the draft, the Sky are expected to make a big leap this season.

Alissa Pili was selected by the Lynx in the 2024 WNBA draft. Pili, one of the craftiest players around the basket in her draft class, was selected at No. 8 by the Lynx, and behind Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are optimistic about a strong season.

Neither the Lynx nor the Sky had a great 2023 season. While the Lynx were the No. 6th seed in the league, the Sky were the eighth and both were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. This season, both teams will target at least a deeper playoff run.