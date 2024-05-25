Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? Date, time and streaming options

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will be hoping to continue their recent form when they take on the Connecticut Sun at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago later today. The Sky pulled off an incredible upset against the 2023 WNBA finalists New York Liberty in their last game and take on a team which has started their season with three straight wins.

The Sun already defeated Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever twice, and their third win of the campaign came against the Minnesota Lynx, a thrilling 83-82 win, which saw the likes of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner star.

When and where is the Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky game

Game Day: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Start Time: 5:30 AM GMT+5:30

Game Arena: Wintrust Arena

Location: Chicago

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased for the prospective matchup from TicketMaster. The lowest-priced seats for the game are available at a whopping $90, with prices going as high as $400 for resales.

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky game?

There are several ways to tune into the upcoming matchup at the Sky’s home arena.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky channel listing

The game will be telecast live on multiple channels. This includes Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Boston. The two channels are available on local TV carriers and can also be viewed on a variety of online platforms.

Sun vs Sky streaming details

As mentioned above, the channels that will feature the live telecast are available on multiple streaming platforms. This includes platforms such as FuboTV, SlingTV and YouTube TV. Furthermore, fans who have subscribed to the WNBA League Pass need not fret, as the game will be live-streamed via the official streaming service as well.