Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more 

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will square off against the Atlanta Dream in one of three WNBA Commissioner's Cup games scheduled for Thursday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Fever come into the game with a 3-10 record for the season. Christie Sides group is in desperate need to muster some wins and climb up the Eastern Conference standings. Caitlin Clark & Co. are currently languishing in fifth place in the conference standings, just above the 1-12 Washington Mystics.

Last time out, Indiana suffered a forgettable outing against the Connecticut Sun. The Sun schooled Sides' team, winning 89-72 in the end.

On the contrary, the Atlanta Dream boasts the third-best record in the Eastern Conference standings. Tanisha Wright's team has a 5-5 record so far this season.

In their last WNBA game, the Dream suffered a confidence-shattering 87-68 defeat against the league-worst Washington Mystics, giving them their first win of the season after 13 attempts.

In terms of the head-to-head record between the Fever and Dream, the latter holds a slight advantage over their conference rivals. In the previous 60 encounters between the two teams, the Dream have won 33 games compared to the Fever's 27.

When and where is Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

The WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream is scheduled to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indiana on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 3. Fans will also have the option of watching the game on WTHR Channel 13, PeachtreeTV and Peachtree Sports Network.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream streaming details

Hoops fans will also have the option to stream the game on WNBA League Pass. Fans can avail a monthly subscription for WNBA League Pass at $12.99 while an annual subscription is available at $34.99.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream injury report

For Indiana, forward Temi Fagbenle will miss the game against the Dream with a foot injury, as per Rotowire. Center Damiris Dantas will also not feature in Thursday's game due to a knee injury.

For Atlanta, guard Jordin Canada has been ruled out for the game with a hand injury. Moreover, Isobel Borlase, Nyadiew Puoch, Iliana Rupert and Matilde Villa have already been ruled out for the entire season.