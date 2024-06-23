Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more (June 23)

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky will square off for the third time this season on Sunday. The Fever vs Sky game in one of four WNBA games on Sunday.

There's a palpable amount of intrigue among fans, as they are licking their licks in anticipation of watching the two frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year award go toe-to-toe once again.

Indiana arrives in Chicago in a rich vein of form. Christie Sides' team have hit the right chords, winning their last four games. The Fever are fourth in the Eastern Conference and eighth overall in the league with a 7-10 record.

In their previous outing, Caitlin Clark & Co. registered a convincing 91-79 win over Atlanta Dream on Friday.

The Chicago Sky, meanwhile, ended their four-game losing streak on Thursday with a 83-72 win over the struggling Dallas Wings. Teresa Weatherspoon's team is fifth in the Eastern Conference and ninth overall with a 5-9 record.

The Fever vs Sky game on Sunday is bound to attract a ton of attention. When the two teams last played against each other on June 16, the matchup was the most viewed WNBA game in 23 years.

Ahead of Sunday's mouthwatering clash, let's take a closer look at how fans can catch the game live.

When and where is Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky?

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky WNBA game on Sunday will be played at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky?

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky live streaming details

The marquee game between Indiana and Chicago will not be live streamed on the WNBA League Pass. This game will be available to view on demand on WNBA League Pass after its conclusion.

Fans will have an option to stream the game live on Fubo, but regional restrictions may be applicable.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky head-to-head

It will be the third meeting of the season between Indiana and Chicago. The Fever won the first game 71-70 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on June 1. Caitlin Clark & Co. won the rematch 91-83 on June 16 at the same venue.

Overall, Indiana and Chicago have squared off against each other 68 times in the regular season, with the Fever leading 40-28.